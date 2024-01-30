Wedding Protector Plan wins prestigious 2024 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award® for the ninth straight year

Wedding Protector Plan was announced as a winner of the 2024 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in service, quality, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a leading national wedding vendor marketplace.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedding Protector Plan was announced as a winner of the 2024 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in service, quality, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a leading national wedding vendor marketplace and directory. Winners are determined by couple reviews on WeddingWire. Less than 5 percent of vendors on WeddingWire have received the Couples' Choice Award®, making this an esteemed honor.

To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its vendor directory across more than 20 service categories, including venues, caterers, florists, photographers, wedding planners and more. These distinguished vendors exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality, exemplifying the characteristics that matter most to couples in their wedding planning journey.

Meagan Phillips, vice president and program leader of the Wedding Protector Plan, is elated about the event insurance program winning the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award® for the ninth consecutive year. "This prestigious award illustrates our unwavering commitment to providing a quality product and superior service to our customers. It's an honor to be trusted to help protect one of the biggest days in a couple's life. The wedding industry began to stabilize and fall back to a normal rhythm in 2023, and it is delightful to see such happiness and excitement during wedding planning again."

"We are celebrating our 15th annual Couples' Choice Awards, where we honor our vendors who help make millions of couples' big day one to remember," said Timothy Chi, CEO of WeddingWire. "Not only are these hardworking and distinguished wedding professionals a fundamental part of the wedding planning process for engaged couples, but they help make WeddingWire a trusted source for wedding planning. We congratulate the Wedding Protector Plan team on this well-deserved achievement."

About WeddingWire

WeddingWire is a trusted online and app-based marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals across the US and internationally with a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within the $250 billion global wedding industry, WeddingWire helps couples find the right team of wedding professionals to plan and execute a wedding celebration personalized to them. Couples planning their weddings can read millions of vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of hundreds of thousands of vendors local to them.

About Wedding Protector Plan®

Wedding Protector Plan® provides cancellation/postponement wedding insurance coverage for many problems, such as severe weather causing wedding cancellation or postponement, transportation shutdowns, lost deposits and other headaches that can ruin the anticipated celebration. Consumers also have the option to add private event liability with no deductible as an endorsement to their special event insurance policy.

Wedding Protector Plan® is a division of Protector Plans Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With approximately 16,000 teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Meagan Phillips, Wedding Protector Plan, 813-222-4401, [email protected], www.protectmywedding.com

SOURCE Wedding Protector Plan