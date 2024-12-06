Weed Scientists to Share New Research Findings at Upcoming Meetings

"This is a perfect time for weed science researchers, educators, and extension outreach professionals to gather together and compare their challenges and successes in weed management and to share what's working or not working in the field," says Greg Dahl, WSSA president. Post this

North Central Weed Science Society -- December 9-12, 2024, Kansas City, Missouri

The first regional meeting to convene is the 79th North Central Weed Science Society (NCWSS) annual meeting, December 9-12, at the Westin Kansas City hotel at Crown Center, Kansas City, Missouri. Participants in more than 100 graduate and undergraduate student poster and oral paper contests will highlight the latest weed management research being conducted in the North Central U.S. and Ontario, Canada. An additional 80 presentations will be given by industry, government and academic researchers.

There will be three symposia: 1) Panel of local farmers and consultants discussing their experiences with weed management challenges and solutions; 2) What's New in Extension, highlighting educational activities of University Extension weed scientists throughout the North Central United States; and 3) Creating New Systems to Manage Weeds – A Retrospective of and Invitation from the Career of Don Wyse, which will challenge attendees to think about system changes that may enhance our ability to better manage weeds.

Keynote speakers for the meeting will be Sam Rushay from the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, who will speak on "Harry S. Truman: The Farmer President," and Mark Stewart of Agriculture Future of America. The meeting's program, registration and lodging information are available at this link: https://ncwss.org/annual-meeting/.

Northeastern Weed Science Society – January 6-9, 2025, Annapolis, Maryland

The 79th annual meeting of the Northeastern Weed Science Society will convene at the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis, Maryland, January 6-9, 2025. Organizers are still working to fully develop and finalize this meeting's agenda, which is sure to build upon the excellent 2024 annual meeting proceedings. To register, or to learn more information when it becomes available, select this link: https://www.newss.org/meeting/.

Southern Weed Science Society – January 20-23, 2025, Charleston, South Carolina

The 78th meeting of the Southern Weed Science Society (SWSS) will be held at the Charleston Marriott hotel, Charleston, South Carolina, January 20-23, 2025. The general session and program are rounding into shape to align with the meeting theme "Celebrating our history, while preparing for the future." Dr. David Shields, Carolina Distinguished Professor, and keynote speaker will discuss the history and impact of agriculture in the Charleston region. In addition, Dr. Tony Burd and Dr. Stanley Culpepper will provide an overview of the Environmental Protection Agency's new Endangered Species Act Herbicide Strategy. The meeting will include more than 200 combined oral and poster presentations from research conducted across the SWSS region.

Meeting registration and hotel information can be found at https://www.swss.ws/annual-meeting/#!event-register/2025/1/20/2025-annual-meeting. Hotel reservations must be made before December 30, 2024, to receive the SWSS block rate.

