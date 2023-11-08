Weekender Continues Expansion with Renovation and Rebranded Launch of Two Hotels

At our core, we are dedicated to helping people find their own adventure in the Great Outdoors in the iconic destinations we are in, and to inspire the next generation of travelers through these adventures. Post this

The Weekender brand has woven itself into the communities it enters, offering discounted rates for locals looking for a staycation, becoming beneficiaries for local organizations and businesses, like the Wild Center museum in Tupper Lake, NY, and providing preferential rates and packages for traveling workers serving the areas, as well as unique experiences for guests visiting the region.

Weekender founder Keir Weimer said, "We are finally ready and excited to welcome these two fully-renovated, reimagined, mountain hotels to the Weekender brand and portfolio just in time for winter. At Weekender, we aim to highlight the local character and setting of each hotel and area we enter, while elevating the entire property, amenity package, and guest appearance through a full renovation, and incorporation of the Weekender brand into every aspect of the property and operation."

Trailhead, located in Tupper Lake, NY, is beloved by the hotel's past guests that have been visiting for over twenty years as well as new guests alike. The property is a stone's throw from the Wild Center museum, and features numerous activities at one's fingertips, including swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, paddling, and skiing and snowmobiling in the winter. It's also Weekender's largest property, with 33 rooms.

Town House Lodge offers a heated saltwater pool, a grilling area, and a classic Adirondack fire pit overlooking beautiful Lake Placid and the surrounding mountains. There are 27 renovated guest rooms across this property, and now following the renovation has the Weekender Hotels signature amenities and feel, and the new motif will tie in some of the property's vintage details as an homage to the retro feel of the property and its heritage. It is located right next door to Weekender's other property, Placid Bay, in the vibrant Lake Placid, NY area, offering ample space for large parties and groups.

Weimer continued, "With these properties, we continue our dedication to luxury; with Kassatex linens, Beekman1802 spa products, smart technology throughout the rooms and property supported by lightning-fast WiFi, as well as the most comfortable beds, renovated bathrooms, rooms and common areas. We are also adding new amenities every year; including saunas and adventure sheds to each Weekender property in 2024."

In addition to Town House Lodge and Trailhead, the Weekender brand portfolio currently includes Great Pines in Old Forge, NY, the original property acquired by Weimer in 2015 before Weekender was founded in 2021; Placid Bay Hotel in Lake Placid, NY; Alpine Lodge in North Creek, NY; Riverhouse in Peterborough, NH; Aspen in Manchester, VT; and a 500-acre land development project to really lean in to the outdoor enthusiast's desires and yearnings. Weekender will continue expansion into the new year in 2024, including its first foray into the southern Vermont market, as it begins renovations on the newly acquired Aspen at Manchester, and looks for other acquisitions to bring into the portfolio.

Weimer added, "One of our biggest differentiators is that we want to provide the setting, the inspiration, and the curated, unique experiences for them to help guests find their adventure. We are bringing that to life with Weekender Experiences, our adventure sheds, and our local expertise to give guests the best platform to try new things. At our core, we are dedicated to helping people find their own adventure in the Great Outdoors in the iconic destinations we are in, and to inspire the next generation of travelers through these adventures."

About Weekender

Founded by Keir Weimer in the spring of 2021, Weekender is on a mission to inspire the next generation of travelers through adventure! They endeavor to bring the energy, the emotion, and the nostalgia of "The Weekend" back to the center of their guests' lives, and be the setting, the inspiration and the host for great adventures and great memories with those you love.

