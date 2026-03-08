Weekends with Yankee Celebrates a Decade on Public Television with Season 10, Coming This Spring

"For 10 years, Weekends with Yankee has showcased the people and places that make this region extraordinary. Season 10 honors that legacy while continuing to uncover new stories that surprise and inspire." Brook Holmberg, publisher of Yankee. Post this

Hosted by Emmy Award–winning explorer and television personality Richard Wiese (Born to Explore) and Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso, Weekends with Yankee Season 10 blends signature travel, food, history, and outdoor adventure with fresh stories and returning fan favorites from across New England's six states. The season is supported by GBH Station Services and distributed nationally to public media stations by American Public Television.

"This season is both a celebration and a continuation," says Brook Holmberg, publisher of Yankee. "For 10 years, Weekends with Yankee has showcased the people and places that make this region extraordinary. Season 10 honors that legacy while continuing to uncover new stories that surprise and inspire."

Executive producer Laurie Donnelly adds, "Reaching 10 seasons is a remarkable achievement in public television. The trust Yankee has built over 90 years, combined with its award-winning storytelling, continues to resonate with audiences nationwide who value authentic, beautifully told stories about New England."

Season 10 Highlights

Season 10 opens with a celebratory look at New England's creative and natural spirit, from music and motorsports to wildlife, food traditions, and fall festivities:

Episode 1001 – The Music of New England

Amy goes behind the scenes at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, meeting Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and creating the ultimate picnic experience. Richard heads to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut for its annual Historic Festival, where vintage cars tour the scenic Litchfield Hills.

Episode 1002 – Gifts of Nature

Richard explores Lake Winnipesaukee with filmmaker and environmentalist Tomas Koeck to learn about New Hampshire's iconic loons. Amy visits Groundswell, a celebrated French café and home-and-garden destination in Tiverton, Rhode Island.

Episode 1003 – Yankee Milestones

Amy and Yankee executive editor Ian Aldrich celebrate 10 years of Weekends with Yankee and 90 years of Yankee magazine at the publication's Dublin, New Hampshire, headquarters. Richard joins naturalist Sy Montgomery to meet rescued turtles and learns the art of oyster shucking on Cape Cod.

Episode 1004 – Adventures in Baking

Amy visits the flagship King Arthur Baking Company campus in Vermont and learns the secret behind legendary glazed crullers at nearby Lou's Restaurant. Richard learns how to row in Hanover, New Hampshire, with Olympic gold medalist and Dartmouth coach Wyatt Allen.

Episode 1005 – Foliage Rambles

Amy explores Norway, Maine, and goes hiking with photographer Cait Bourgault, while Richard meets master pumpkin sculptor Moe Auger at Sherman Farm in New Hampshire. Finally, we check out the foliage scene in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

Episode 1006 – Harvest Time

Amy explores Indigenous and early American food traditions at Plimoth Patuxet Museums. Richard goes clamming on Cape Cod with the family behind The Clam Man fish market. Amy then heads to Maine for lobster rolls at the iconic Red's Eats.

Episode 1007 – Style and Spirit

Amy tours Wiscasset, Maine—often called "the prettiest village in Maine"—with interior decorator Alexander Widener. Richard goes behind the scenes with Maine's first professional soccer club, Hearts of Pine. Wrapping things up: a visit to Flume Gorge in New Hampshire.

Episode 1008 – Meet Me at the Fair

Richard dives into the Fryeburg Fair, Maine's largest fall celebration. Amy heads to Cape Cod to learn surf casting with champion Ron Arra and explores the town of Sandwich with local guide Johnny Gibbons.

The season also celebrates the series' rich archive with select encore episodes that highlight some of the most beloved stories from earlier seasons, for audiences new and old to enjoy.

Since its debut, Weekends with Yankee has earned national recognition, including Telly Awards and honors from The Taste Awards, for its authentic storytelling and cinematic approach to regional travel and food.

In addition to broadcasting nationally on public television with repeat airings (check your local listings), Weekends with Yankee is also available on PBS Passport, CREATE, PBS Living on Prime Video, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. For more information on viewing opportunities, please visit weekendswithyankee.com.

Weekends with Yankee is a nationally distributed lifestyle series that offers an insider's look at New England through travel, food, history, and outdoor adventure. Laurie Donnelly (Lidia Celebrates America, Moveable Feast with Relish, Simply Ming) serves as executive producer. Tiffany Thompson is senior producer. Nora Kirrane is associate producer.

Series funding for Weekends with Yankee is provided by New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism Development, Maine Office of Tourism, Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau, Country Carpenters, and American Cruise Lines.

