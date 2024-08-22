Weinberg Center Presents Comprehensive Workshop Series for Arts Community

Stephanie Chaiken, Executive Theater Manager at the Weinberg Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the series, saying, "We are super excited about this workshop series, designed for both individual performing, visual and literary artists, and arts organizations." Post this

The workshop series will feature topics such as:

Grant writing and Fundraising Essentials

Not-for Profit Structure Best Practices & Business Structure Best Practices

Advertising, Marketing & Social Media

Preparedness and Catastrophe Planning

Partnerships and Collaborations, Pitch Sessions, and Networking

Additional topics sourced from a Town Hall meeting for Artists and Arts organizations held on July 22nd at New Spire Arts

Some of the highlights include an introduction to Copyrights and Trademarks, a trends and opportunities panel led by Chad Buterbaugh, Deputy Director of the Maryland State Arts Council, and an interactive "Business of Art" workshop with tips on taking inspirational photos for Instagram, press kits, and portfolios, taught by Bonnie Kern, Gallery Director at Hood College. Other sessions feature a panel for marketing Q&A and a deep dive into special event fundraising led by master fundraiser Chad Barger.

Stephanie Chaiken, Executive Theater Manager at the Weinberg Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the series, saying, "We are super excited about this workshop series, designed for both individual performing, visual and literary artists, and arts organizations. It is also our primary goal for folks to network to build productive relationships with each other. It will be incredible for our community organizations to collaborate with our regions' artists when planning future projects, and vice versa. So – please attend as many of the sessions as your schedule allows and bring your business cards!!"

