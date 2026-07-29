Weiss Technik North America Celebrates Grand Opening of New Kentwood Manufacturing Facility

Weiss Technik North America celebrated the opening of its new 125,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kentwood, Michigan. The $25.6 million facility expands production capacity, supports future growth, and strengthens the company's ability to deliver advanced environmental test chambers to customers across North America.

KENTWOOD, Mich, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weiss Technik North America, Inc. (WNA), the U.S. market leader in environmental test chambers and a Schunk Group company, celebrated the grand opening of its new 125,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kentwood, Michigan, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event brought together company leadership, project partners, employees, and community members, including Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley, to commemorate the completion of the $25.6 million facility located at 4401 36th Street SE. Guests participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours, showcasing the advanced capabilities of the new space.

The new facility increases Weiss Technik North America's manufacturing capacity and strengthens its ability to serve customers. Designed for the production of highly engineered environmental test chambers, the facility supports systems that simulate a broad range of conditions, including temperature, humidity, altitude, and other extreme environments.

"This facility marks a significant step forward for our organization and demonstrates our commitment to innovation, our employees, and our customers," said Robert Levert, Managing Director of Weiss Technik. "By bringing operations from three separate buildings into a single location that is 35% larger, we are improving collaboration, efficiency, and production capacity while continuing to grow in West Michigan, a region that has supported our success for more than 45 years."

The Kentwood location spans approximately 10 acres and was designed to support modern manufacturing operations while allowing for future growth. The project reinforces the company's long-term commitment to the region's skilled workforce and manufacturing community.

The development was made possible through collaboration with local and state partners dedicated to supporting economic development and job creation. Assistance included a grant through the Michigan Business Development Program, along with local and state tax incentives. Wolverine Construction served as the design-build partner, helping deliver a facility that aligns with Weiss Technik North America's operational objectives and long-term growth plans.

We are grateful to our employees, project partners, and state and local leaders whose support and collaboration helped make this facility possible," said Levert. "Their commitment has been instrumental in bringing this important investment to life for our company, our customers, and the West Michigan community."

About Weiss Technik North America, Inc.

Weiss Technik North America (WNA) is the U.S. market leader in environmental test chambers. Its solutions simulate a wide range of climatic conditions around the globe and beyond. WNA is part of Weiss Technik and the Schunk Group, a global technology company headquartered in Germany with operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, visit https://www.weiss-technik-na.com.

Media Contact

Lori Huber, Weiss Technik North America, 1 616-554-5020, [email protected], https://weiss-na.com/

SOURCE Weiss Technik North America