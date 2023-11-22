Welcome Curtis Cole, MD, to HDM's Board of Directors: A Mission-Driven Leader Aligned with HDM's Vision

Health Data Movers' Board of Directors is joined by Curtis Cole, MD.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Data Movers (HDM), a leading healthcare technology services firm, welcomes Curtis Cole, MD, to the company's Board of Directors.

Cole graduated from Bowdoin College in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts and completed pre-med studies at Columbia University 1987-89. Post-graduation from Cornell Medicine in 1994, he completed his residency at New York Presbyterian and Cornell Medical Center. Following his residency, he transitioned to working as a clinical investigator specializing in medical informatics, which led to Cole assisting in implementing the first enterprise-level electronic medical record system. Cole's current role is Chief Global Information Officer at Cornell University.

Regarding Cole joining the Health Data Movers' Board of Directors, CEO Tyler Smith states, "Dr. Cole's story — first becoming a provider during the AIDS pandemic and now leading digital transformation as a technology executive in healthcare and education — embodies HDM's mission. His life work is to empower patients and providers by unleashing the potential of healthcare data and technology. Fortunately, we have his experience and vision to guide HDM into our next growth phase."

Cole states, "I'm excited about joining the HDM board. Given the immaturity of healthcare provider data readiness for advanced analytics and AI, HDM is in an ideal position to help providers reach their potential. HDM's values are also essential to building the trust healthcare providers need to stay true to their mission while pursuing complicated new technologies."

About Health Data Movers (HDM)

Health Data Movers' mission is to empower patients and providers by unleashing the potential of healthcare data and technology. A trusted partner to healthcare organizations, biotechnology companies, and digital health enterprises, Health Data Movers' teams execute projects across four core service lines: Data Management, Integration, Project Management, and Clinical & Business Applications. Learn more about Health Data Movers (HDM) at HealthDataMovers.com.

Media Contact

