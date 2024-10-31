Welcome Tech & Esusu Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Immigrant Communities in Phoenix

The platform will bring Welcome Tech's vital healthcare offerings to Esusu renters, expanding community presence and grassroots outreach efforts.

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Welcome Tech, a technology and services platform that accelerates success for immigrant households, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Esusu, the financial technology company committed to improving renter financial health. Esusu reports on-time rent payments to the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Transunion, and Experian) to help establish and boost credit scores for residents. Through this partnership, approximately 27,000 Esusu renters in the Phoenix Metro Area will have access to Welcome Tech's Welcome+: Telemedicine & Savings services, a customized bundle of services crafted especially for Esusu renters.

This partnership will bring critical health and wellness offerings through Welcome Tech's enterprise platform, Welcome+, to Esusu's existing community, while expanding Welcome Tech's user base. Residents of Esusu-enrolled properties will gain access to telemedicine services for primary care and mental health concerns, discounted dental services across the country, and vision care from over 20,000 providers nationwide, offering a stop-gap for the 83,591 foreign-born uninsured residents of Phoenix. Esusu renters will be able to access the program for $20 a month, with the first month free, through the Esusu Renter Marketplace and via the Esusu app (available on iOS and Android).

Via the partnership with Welcome Tech, Esusu renters will also receive wellness resources, financial literacy education, transportation, housing guides, and more via Welcome Tech's community platform. Welcome Tech will offer additional community workshops in person and online. Welcome Tech's telemedicine solutions are available to the entire enrolled household, have under a 10-minute callback time, are available in English and Spanish, and reduce average healthcare costs by over $2,000/year.

"We are proud to partner with Welcome Tech, whose commitment to uplifting the immigrant community in Phoenix perfectly aligns with our mission at Esusu," said Samir Goel and Wemimo Abbey, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. "By integrating their services into our platform, we're providing renters with holistic resources that go beyond financial wellness. Together, we are not just helping individuals build credit, but fostering stronger, healthier communities and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has access to the support they need to thrive."

"We are looking forward to making Welcome+ resources available to Esusu's community of renters as we work toward a nationwide roll-out that would impact millions of community members", added Amir Hemmat, Co-Founder and CEO of Welcome Tech. "Welcome Tech's values are closely aligned with Esusu's mission of empowering individuals of color, first-generation immigrants, and everyone impacted by the challenges of building credit and securing safe, affordable housing.

The partnership will kick off in Phoenix, with plans to expand to other states in the future. For more information, visit https://enroll.getwelcomeplus.com.

WELCOME TECH, a For Benefit corporation, is the world's first platform dedicated to connecting the 250 million global immigrant community with the information, products, and services they need to thrive in a new country. For more information about Welcome Tech, please visit www.welcome.tech or follow on Linkedin and Twitter.

ESUSU

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 5 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusu.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

Media Contact

Maddie Pasquariello, Band of Insiders, 1 4133447231, [email protected], https://bandofinsiders.com/

SOURCE Welcome Tech