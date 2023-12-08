Welcome to a New Era in Aesthetics! Euphoria MedSpa & Wellness Introduces EMFACE, RF EXION, and EMFEMME 360!

EMFACE, RF EXION, and EMFEMME 360 are transformative technologies that represent a paradigm shift in skin rejuvenation, offering revolutionary solutions tailored to enhance overall well-being. Post this

EMFACE, a ground-breaking non-invasive treatment, is designed to address facial muscle density, skin tightening, and collagen stimulation. With a focus on restoring balance and providing lift, volume restoration, and a reduction in fine lines, EMFACE sets the stage for natural facial rejuvenation.

EXION stands as an award-winning skin rejuvenation device, leveraging AI-driven precision alongside monopolar RF energy to target skin texture, rejuvenation, and tightening. This cutting-edge RF microneedling treatment reaches unparalleled depths with minimal discomfort, offering remarkable personalized solutions for various skin concerns.

EMFEMME 360, a transformative vaginal rejuvenation treatment, is dedicated to women's intimate wellness. Beyond addressing vaginal laxity, urinary incontinence, and sexual dysfunction, EMFEMME 360 stands out for its holistic approach. This non-invasive procedure promotes comfort, minimal downtime, and remarkable physical and emotional benefits.

Dr. Patricia Guevara, the Medical Director, Angela Channell, Medspa Director, and Deena Channell, Master Esthetician, lead the dedicated team at Euphoria, committed to bringing the most advanced technologies and compassionate care to their clients. Moreover, Euphoria's unwavering commitment extends beyond innovation. They have established a Restorative Aesthetics Fund dedicated to assisting patients suffering from facial paralysis, to help with treatment costs and restoring confidence.

"Introducing EMFACE, EXION, and EMFEMME 360 marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to advanced aesthetics and holistic wellness," stated Angela Channell, CNC, MBA, Medspa Director at Euphoria MedSpa. "Our mission is not only to pioneer transformative technologies but also to ensure that every individual receives curated treatment plans to meet their unique needs and are treated like family."

For more information on Euphoria MedSpa and their commitment to providing the best in aesthetics and wellness, please visit www.euphoriaskinandbeauty.com or contact them at 909-212-0280. Euphoria MedSpa is conveniently located at 7180 Day Creek Blvd, Ste 139, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739, in the Day Creek shopping center off Baseline and Day Creek.

To inquire about the Restorative Aesthetics Fund or to schedule a consultation, please contact Euphoria's dedicated team.

Media Contact

James De Conto, Euphoria MedSpa, 1 9092120280, [email protected], www.euphoriaskinandbeauty.com

SOURCE Euphoria MedSpa