Welcome to Match Week, New England-Style: NEIRA Members Unveil Soccer-Inspired Getaways and Special Offers

Soccer fans heading to matches in the Northeast this summer will find tailor-made New England getaways

STRATHAM, N.H., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soccer fans visiting the Northeast for the FIFA World Cup26™ this June and July can attend the big matches and then escape the crowds during any downtime in between with an easily accessible New England getaway.

The New England Inns and Resorts Association (NEIRA) highlights experiential stays and deals at properties near Boston and New York to round out summer soccer itineraries as the region anticipates an influx of travelers ahead of local matches. Whether breaking away for a quick overnight, slowing down for some well-earned recovery time, or looking for a longer stay between games, visitors will find that New England offers an ideal escape for every spectator.

Many NEIRA properties have special offers like dining credit or multi-night discounts throughout each of the six New England states, from the beaches of Connecticut to the mountains of Maine, and all the charming villages, vibrant cities, and wide-open spaces in between.

The following is a sampling of experiences and offers from NEIRA members:

Fans can trade the roar of the crowd for the rhythm of the Atlantic at Anchorage by the Sea in Ogunquit, ME. Perched directly on the rocky coast, this property offers iconic oceanfront views that make every moment between games feel like a true vacation. Visitors can make the most of the season with a longer seaside escape with savings of 20% on stays of two or more nights.

Guests can toast every game-day moment at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina with signature cocktails, refreshing mocktails, and game-day specials. Guests can gather in stylish lounges or outdoor waterfront spaces, sip coastal-inspired drinks, and cheer on their teams while soaking in the lively atmosphere, marina views, and distinctly seaside luxury inherent to this Old Saybrook, CT resort.

New Hampshire's The Common Man Inn Plymouth, a rustic-luxury basecamp two hours from Boston, offers the cooling, pristine waters of the refreshing Baker River or nearby Squam Lake nestled among striking mountain views. Guests can receive a $10 nightly dining credit for Foster's Boiler Room and a "Mountain Essentials" gift bag.

Fans can escape the stadium crowds for coastal calm at Brenton Hotel in Newport, RI. Just 90 minutes from Boston and three hours from NYC, this harbor-front retreat offers a private picnic boat, rooftop views, and modern Gilded Age charm. Guests can trade the bleachers for a sunset sail, an experience that will make everyone feel like a winner.

In Stowe, VT, hydration is an art form. Guests can gather for a sophisticated "Apres-Match" at Stone Hill Inn. With a 24-hour guest pantry and world-famous Vermont craft brews on tap, this is the perfect place for a hydration break. The Play: Start with championship-level Stone Hill Mimosas overlooking the gardens. Later, enjoy a local craft tasting flight or toast to victory with a chilled bottle of champagne.

Fans can easily extend a trip from Boston matches to Martha's Vineyard and a stay at the Nobnocket Boutique Inn. The Inn's exclusive soccer package includes a three-night stay, a complimentary bottle of something bubbly to sooth sore throats from cheering, two 60-minute massages to relieve sore cheering muscles, two pairs of sunglasses, and a $100 gift card to local brewery Offshore Ale to enjoy a flight of beer while watching more matches.

Dozens of game-inspired experiences and special offers can be found at https://www.newenglandinnsandresorts.com/inspiration/match-day-madness

About NEIRA:

The New England Inns & Resorts Association (NEIRA) represents more than 350 exceptional places to stay across New England, including boutique inns, modern hotels, and iconic destination resorts. For more than a century, NEIRA has highlighted the region's most memorable lodging experiences, inviting guests to discover the character, quality, and diversity that define New England hospitality. Learn more at newenglandinnsandresorts.com.

Media Contact

Bridget Fairless, Redpoint, 1 212-229-0119, [email protected], https://redpointmarketingpr.com/

SOURCE NEIRA