Welcome to the Future of Farming: 5X More Food with 90% Less Water

YUCAIPA, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a groundbreaking step towards reshaping sustainable agriculture, From The Land®'s innovative Little Big Farms™ has earned finalist recognition at FoodFunded, a premier event spotlighting revolutionary food systems and climate solutions, connecting visionary ventures with impact-driven investors in Berkeley, CA.

Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Gina Oliver and co-founder and CTO Richard Hutchison, From The Land® blends traditional, proven building methods with modern technology and strategic automation, creating affordable, climate-controlled indoor vertical micro-farms. These revolutionary farms dramatically cut resource usage, yielding 5X more food while using 90% less water, and transforming modest 10x12-foot plots into thriving, revenue-generating farms capable of producing annual profits between $10,000 and $60,000 with only a 10-hour weekly investment.

"Little Big Farms™ is democratizing agriculture," explains Dr. Gina Oliver. "Our farms provide impactful solutions to significant environmental challenges, while simultaneously offering meaningful economic opportunities accessible to urban dwellers, small-scale farmers, schools, and innovative businesses."

Engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions and sustainably powered by renewable energy sources, Little Big Farms™ cultivate high-value crops such as mushrooms, saffron, and animal feed. Each $50,000 farm unit bolsters local food security, stabilizes income streams, and contributes to resilient local economies through a robust decentralized network.

Dr. Gina Oliver will showcase Little Big Farms™ directly to leading impact investors, angel investors, venture capitalists, and mission-aligned financial institutions at FoodFunded. This event represents a pivotal opportunity for securing significant venture funding, expert mentorship, strategic partnerships, and collaboration opportunities aligned with global sustainability goals.

"Being recognized by FoodFunded validates our transformative approach and underscores the potential impact of Little Big Farms™," says Dr. Oliver. "We're thrilled to leverage this opportunity to expand our global network of profitable, resilient micro-farms."

From The Land® has already demonstrated the effectiveness and scalability of its model through successful paid pilot projects, supported by more than $300,000 in grants.

From The Land® is dedicated to transforming agriculture through innovative micro-farming solutions, emphasizing sustainability, economic empowerment, and environmental stewardship. By integrating traditional building techniques with advanced technology, From The Land® empowers individuals, communities, and organizations to achieve food independence, economic prosperity, and climate resilience.

