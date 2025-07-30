Well Data Labs Announces ChatWDL: The First Generative AI Built for the Oilfield

ChatWDL unlocks oilfield innovation with AI-driven agentic workflows creating a leap forward in value creation over traditional processes
DENVER, Colo., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well Data Labs (WDL) has officially launched ChatWDL, a groundbreaking AI reasoning agent purpose-built for the oilfield. ChatWDL empowers executives to proactively drive workplace innovation through autonomous, agentic workflows, eliminating the delays associated with traditional business processes. This marks a significant leap forward in oilfield technology, moving beyond theoretical AI discussions to deliver tangible, immediate value to operators.
"We're giving executives more than just access to information, we're unlocking a new level of efficiency," said Josh Churlik, CEO and Founder of Well Data Labs. "This is a fundamental shift in how the oilfield plans, prioritizes, and delivers results."
Leveraging WDL's patented enterprise AI technology and unparalleled expertise in managing the industry's most extensive completions dataset, ChatWDL introduces a new era of oilfield data interaction. Its optimized data structure and agent-ready framework redefines how users engage with critical information, enabling ChatWDL to seamlessly fetch, aggregate, and deliver autonomous insights.
This innovative approach streamlines workflows, transforms decision-making, and sets a new standard of efficiency for operations, reservoir development, and asset performance.
ChatWDL represents the culmination of years of R&D, combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge generative AI to solve real-world challenges, underscoring WDL's commitment to empowering the oil and gas industry.
The next level of efficiency is here now and ready to deploy.
To learn more about ChatWDL or try it out, visit https://www.welldatalabs.com/chatwdl/
Well Data Labs, a Denver-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company, was founded in 2014 with a focus on solving the problems the Oil & Gas Industry has with managing, analyzing, and reporting technical well data. The Company focuses on delivering technology-driven and efficiency-enabling solutions and services, including modern software, machine learning, and enterprise AI to help customers make informed data-backed decisions.
