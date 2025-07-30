Well Data Labs Announces ChatWDL: The First Generative AI Built for the Oilfield

"This is a fundamental shift in how the oilfield plans, prioritizes, and delivers results." - Josh Churlik Post this

Leveraging WDL's patented enterprise AI technology and unparalleled expertise in managing the industry's most extensive completions dataset, ChatWDL introduces a new era of oilfield data interaction. Its optimized data structure and agent-ready framework redefines how users engage with critical information, enabling ChatWDL to seamlessly fetch, aggregate, and deliver autonomous insights.

This innovative approach streamlines workflows, transforms decision-making, and sets a new standard of efficiency for operations, reservoir development, and asset performance.

ChatWDL represents the culmination of years of R&D, combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge generative AI to solve real-world challenges, underscoring WDL's commitment to empowering the oil and gas industry.

The next level of efficiency is here now and ready to deploy.

To learn more about ChatWDL or try it out, visit https://www.welldatalabs.com/chatwdl/

Well Data Labs, a Denver-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company, was founded in 2014 with a focus on solving the problems the Oil & Gas Industry has with managing, analyzing, and reporting technical well data. The Company focuses on delivering technology-driven and efficiency-enabling solutions and services, including modern software, machine learning, and enterprise AI to help customers make informed data-backed decisions.

Media Contact

Ross Miller, Well Data Labs, 1 7206627771, [email protected], https://www.welldatalabs.com/

SOURCE Well Data Labs