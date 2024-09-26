Well-deserved Rest: What is an Effective and Melatonin-free Solution to Improve Sleep Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The overall sleep quality is a challenge for everyone with 58 percent of respondents of a survey — which was only 39 percent in 2019 — willing to address sleep quality in the next 12 months (FMCG Gurus 2023). Post this

The overall sleep quality is a challenge for everyone with 58 percent of respondents of a survey — which was only 39 percent in 2019 — willing to address sleep quality in the next 12 months (FMCG Gurus 2023). This life target will help a variety of industries from sleep tech Internet of Things (IoT) and apps to sleep aids or meditation courses. Indeed, sleep is intertwined with many fields of our everyday life and can quickly become a pain point when lacking. The benefits of a good night's sleep include:

Cognitive performance (focus, learning, consolidation and recalling of information for full memorization)

Athletic performance (muscle recovery, increased focus)

Healthy weight loss/gain (chronic lack of sleep being linked to weight gain)

Emotional health (lack of sleep leading to irritability, anxiety or depression)

Delayed indications of chronic diseases and overall better lifespan

Ability to avoid accidents (lack of sleep going with lower judgement and reflexes)

These pain points open many doors for health and nutrition offer positionings. Among the supplement industry, active ingredients with varied and sometimes complementary modes of action abound. Their efficacy and safety profiles are uneven and can make it hard to choose the perfect combination.

In this webinar, attendees will have an overview of several famous ingredients in the sleep field before learning about Lactium®, a melatonin-free ingredient strong with ten clinical studies and 8 in 10 consumers satisfied with their sleep improvement.

The expert speakers will demonstrate how Lactium® answers the challenge of sleep quality on several important markers both through its very latest 2024 clinical study as well as from a selection of previous clinical results.

Register for this webinar today to explore the latest insights on improving sleep quality with Lactium®, a melatonin-free ingredient, and how it can make a difference in sleep health.

Join Joanna Moro, Clinical Trials Specialist, Ingredia; and Cécile Da Cunha, Global Brand Manager Ingredient, Ingredia (Arras, France), for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10:30am EDT (4:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Well-deserved Rest: What is an Effective and Melatonin-free Solution to Improve Sleep Quality.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks