Well of Life Center Introduces Groundbreaking Non-Invasive Treatments for Incontinence, Body Sculpting, and Wellness: EMSELLA™ and EMSCULPT NEO®

"Introducing these new technologies allows us to expand our holistic approach to health and wellness," said a representative from the Well of Life Center for Natural Health. "For those struggling with incontinence, weakened muscles, or loss of tone, these therapies provide a completely non-invasive path to recovery and renewed confidence."

STRENGTHENING THE CORE OF WELLNESS

EMSELLA™ is a revolutionary, non-invasive treatment for urinary incontinence and pelvic floor weakness. Often resulting from childbirth, hormonal changes, or aging, these issues can significantly impact quality of life. EMSELLA™ uses targeted electromagnetic energy to stimulate thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor contractions in a single 28-minute session—equivalent to performing thousands of Kegel exercises—while patients remain fully clothed and comfortable.

Clinical studies show that 95% of EMSELLA™ patients report improved quality of life and 67% reduce or eliminate their need for pads after a full treatment series.

BUILDING MUSCLE, BURNING FAT, AND REDEFINING CONFIDENCE

EMSCULPT NEO®offers a new dimension in body contouring and muscle health. Using the same HIFEM® technology, EMSCULPT NEO® triggers powerful muscle contractions that both build muscle and burn fat simultaneously. FDA-cleared for the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and legs, it helps patients strengthen their core, improve tone, and enhance body shape without strenuous workouts or recovery time.

Clinical research demonstrates a 16% increase in muscle mass, 19% reduction in abdominal fat, and 96% patient satisfaction rate after a full series of sessions. EMSCULPT NEO® also provides a non-surgical buttock lift, offering a safe and effective alternative to more invasive procedures.

PERSONALIZED, NATURAL, AND NON-INVASIVE CARE

For optimal results, the Well of Life Center for Natural Health recommends:

EMSELLA™: A series of six sessions, twice weekly for 28 minutes each.

EMSCULPT NEO®: Four 30-minute sessions over two weeks, with continued improvement for up to six months.

Treatments are customized to meet each individual's goals, whether for improved pelvic health, muscle strength, or natural body contouring.

ABOUT THE WELL OF LIFE CENTER FOR NATURAL HEALTH

The Well of Life Center for Natural Health was founded on the principle that the body has an incredible ability to heal itself. We help you understand what is causing distress in your body and how you can put it back in balance naturally.

Why It Works – Addressing the issue, not the symptoms.

Unlike the conventional medical community, our clinicians don't treat symptoms with medication. Instead, we find the underlying cause using tools like Muscle Testing and Autonomic Response Testing and work with you to help you heal nutritionally. Precise. Natural. Effective.

This is true natural health, tailored to you. The body has an incredible ability to heal itself, and every person, without exception, is capable of living a healthier, fuller life. Simply treating symptoms provides a temporary and generic fix, often leaving people still struggling with the root of their dis-ease. Functional healing, on the other hand, is the real key to improved well-being.

By using non-invasive tools like muscle testing, we gain valuable insights into why your body responds in certain ways, enabling us to heal it holistically. Through education, individuals are empowered to tap into their own well of life, unlocking greater ease, joy, and health.

We offer a variety of techniques and support methods to help you regain your best state of natural health. Nutrition, massage, and functional healing are the main pillars that helped build the Center and that enable us to help you rebuild your body. Your body wants to heal itself, and these tools enable it to do that in a natural way. You'll feel stronger and lighter as your systems are able to act in better harmony. Learn more at welloflifecenter.com.

ABOUT BTL INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1993, BTL Industries is a global leader in medical and aesthetic device innovation. With more than 1,500 employees in over 53 countries, BTL has revolutionized the field of non-invasive medical treatments through technologies like Emsella™, Emsculpt™, Exilis ULTRA 360™, Vanquish ME™, and Cellutone™.

Learn more at bodybybtl.com.

