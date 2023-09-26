Well-Respected New York Plastic Surgery Practice, New You Plastic Surgery, Opens Poughkeepsie, NY, and Englewood, NJ, Practice Locations

Renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, recently celebrated the "Grand Opening" of the Poughkeepsie, NY location at 11 Liberty Street, and has also unveiled a brand-new office location at 25 Rockwood Place, Suite 335 in Englewood, NJ.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New You Plastic Surgery is a leading provider of cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery procedures, helping individuals enhance their natural beauty and boost their self-confidence. Led by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, utilizing the latest advancements in technology and techniques to deliver exceptional results. New You Plastic Surgery is thrilled to further expand its reach and impact with the opening of two new state-of-the-art offices in Poughkeepsie and Englewood, offering patients the latest advancements in cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery procedures. Spearheaded by the highly acclaimed plastic surgeon, Dr. Nikfarjam, these new locations aim to provide individuals with the opportunity to enhance their natural beauty and achieve their desired aesthetic goals. Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, a visionary in the field of plastic surgery, has dedicated his career to helping patients feel confident and empowered through transformative procedures. With the growth of New You Plastic Surgery, he aims to bring his unparalleled expertise and groundbreaking techniques to a wider audience. At both the Poughkeepsie and Englewood offices, patients can expect a comprehensive range of services tailored to their unique needs. From non-surgical treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers to procedures like breast reduction, facelifts, and liposuction, New You Plastic Surgery offers a wide array of options to help individuals achieve their desired look.