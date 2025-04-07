Wellborn Forest Launches YBOR Collection within NOVA SOUTH Cabinetry Line

"The YBOR collection is ideal for customers who want modern style with the confidence of long-lasting durability and simple maintenance." said David Goldblatt, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Post this

Designed for homeowners, builders, and designers seeking premium modern style, the YBOR Collection blends sleek modern aesthetics with durable, low-maintenance performance. Made from high-quality melamine, YBOR is available in high-gloss, super matte, and textured finishes that bring a refined, contemporary feel to kitchens, baths, and living spaces.

Collection highlights include:

Seamless construction with no joint seams or warping

Scratch- and moisture-resistant surfaces built for daily life

Easy-to-clean finishes for lasting beauty

"The YBOR collection stands out in both style and function," said David Goldblatt, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Wellborn Forest. "It's ideal for customers who want modern style with the confidence of long-lasting durability and simple maintenance."

YBOR is now available through the NOVA SOUTH full-access line. To explore the full offering, visit www.novasouthcabinetry.com.

Quartersawn White Oak - A Natural Favorite

Alongside YBOR, Quartersawn White Oak (QWO) continues to gain momentum in the market. Introduced in 2024, this wood species has become a designer favorite thanks to its distinctive linear grain, dramatic rays and flecks, and rich tonal variation.

Available in 11 door styles and six stains, the line now includes two trend-forward, nature-inspired finishes:

Macadamia – a warm, versatile taupe

Ash – a translucent stain with a white-washed tone

"Quartersawn White Oak gives designers a timeless look on a species with significant character and a fresh, modern edge," said Goldblatt. "Its unique warm texture makes it a standout in any space."

A Refreshed Look for a Trusted Brand

Coinciding with these product updates is a refreshed Wellborn Forest brand look that reflects the company's transformation and unwavering dedication to quality and personalized service.

"This brand refresh is more than a new look—it's a signal of our continued growth and commitment to better serve our customers," said Anthony Zellars, President at Wellborn Forest. "We've listened, we've improved, and we're excited for what's ahead."

About Wellborn Forest Cabinetry

Wellborn Forest has been a trusted name in semi-custom cabinetry for over 60 years, proudly supporting remodelers, builders, and designers with dependable, high-quality solutions. From its 210,000-square-foot facility in Alexander City, Alabama, the company combines expert craftsmanship with advanced manufacturing to deliver cabinets that are built with care and made to last.

We offer both framed and full-access cabinetry, giving dealers the flexibility to meet a wide range of project needs. Through our NOVA SOUTH platform, customers can now enjoy shared finishes and door styles across both construction types.

With 97 door style and species combinations and a broad range of finishes, Wellborn Forest makes it easy to bring any vision to life. We believe in doing things right—listening to our customers, standing behind our work, and continuously improving every step of the way.

For more information, visit www.WellbornForest.com or www.NovaSouthCabinetry.com.

