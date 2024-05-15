Wellesley Information Services announces that Martin Ashplant has joined ERP Today as the CEO to spearhead continued operational excellence and community engagement. The appointment is part of a significant investment that supports the consistent growth of the ERP Today membership community.

HAMPSTEAD, N.H., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellesley Information Services announces that Martin Ashplant has joined ERP Today as the CEO to spearhead continued operational excellence and community engagement. The appointment is part of a significant investment that supports the consistent growth of the ERP Today membership community.

Ashplant is a digital publishing leader with more than 20 years of experience in content, commercial, product, engineering, data & analytics, marketing and audience development, across both B2C and B2B. He has a track record of delivering substantial audience and revenue growth alongside product innovation and business transformation for various online publishing businesses such as Future, Metro, New Statesman Media Group, City A.M. and Beano Studios.

Ashplant's most recent role was Managing Director of Future's TechPro B2B vertical, overseeing an eight-figure annual revenue stream and leading a team of digital experts. He was responsible for demand generation, e-commerce, display, editorial, and content marketing for Future's vertical serving a high-value B2B IT decision-maker audience across TechRadar and ITPro. During his first year in the role, he oversaw +138% YoY revenue growth and +35% YoY audience growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Martin Ashplant to the Wellesley Information Services team," said SAPinsider President & CEO, James Bedard. "With his expertise and leadership, we are confident that he will contribute significantly to our company's strategic goals and vision."

Ashplant expressed his excitement about joining ERP Today. I am delighted to join Wellesley Information Services and look forward to leading ERP Today to future success. The team is exceptionally talented, and the business is primed for significant growth in the coming years. I cannot wait to get started." he said.

Wellesley Information Systems provides a global community of nearly 900,000 members with invaluable information, strategic guidance, and data-driven performance metrics in the areas of marketing, publishing, education, events, and technology that they need to run their businesses.

Media Contact

Jamie Bedard, Wellesley Information Services, 1 7813128279, [email protected], https://sapinsider.org

SOURCE Wellesley Information Services