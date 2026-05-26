Wellex Announces Launch of Pilot Study Advancing Research in Interstitial Cystitis

"From IC Well to Papillex—which is currently in human clinical trials—our focus is on advancing research that can meaningfully support patients." said Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink, ND, Founder and Head of Innovation at Wellex. Post this

To support outreach and engagement, Wellex is collaborating with the Interstitial Cystitis Association (ICA), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by IC through advocacy, education, and community.

"We're committed to building solutions grounded in real patient needs and rigorous science," said Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink, ND, Founder and Head of Innovation at Wellex. "From IC Well to Papillex—which is currently in human clinical trials—our focus is on advancing research that can meaningfully support patients."

"At the ICA, we are proud to support research efforts that prioritize the patient community and expand understanding of approaches to managing interstitial cystitis," said Laura Santurri, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of the Interstitial Cystitis Association. "Collaborations like this are an important step toward driving awareness and progress in IC research."

Wellex plans to share updates as the study progresses.

About Wellex

Wellex is an evidence-based supplement and research company focused on women's health, targeted nutritional formulations, and science-driven education. Its products are developed with an emphasis on clinical relevance, transparency, and practical implementation.

The company's flagship product, Papillex®, is currently being evaluated in a Health Canada-approved human clinical trial, reflecting Wellex's ongoing commitment to evidence-based innovation in women's health.

About the Interstitial Cystitis Association (ICA)

The Interstitial Cystitis Association (ICA) advocates for interstitial cystitis (IC) research dedicated to discovery of a cure and better treatments, raises awareness, and serves as a central hub for the healthcare providers, researchers and millions of patients who suffer with constant urinary urgency and frequency and extreme bladder pain called IC. (IC is also referred to as painful bladder syndrome, bladder pain syndrome, and chronic pelvic pain.)

While the ICA partners with different organizations and companies, please remember that the ICA does not recommend any specific product. Please consult your healthcare team before beginning any new treatment.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Ashley Rutledge, Papillex, Inc., 1 6473006542, [email protected], wellex.co

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SOURCE Wellex