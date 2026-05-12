Wellex Launches Creatine Well and Well Daily, Challenging the "More Is Better" Approach to Supplements

"Women don't need more supplements, they need better systems," said Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink, ND, Founder. Post this

The launch comes amid growing consumer interest in longevity, women's health, and performance optimization — categories that have expanded rapidly but often leave consumers navigating overlapping products, conflicting information, and inconsistent quality standards.

The company also points to growing scrutiny around ingredient purity and contamination within the supplement industry, particularly in rapidly expanding categories like creatine. Manufacturing shortcuts, including reduced drying times during large-scale production, can increase residual impurities and unwanted byproducts in lower-quality creatine products.

"Women don't need more supplements, they need better systems," said Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink, ND, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Wellex. "The wellness industry has become increasingly complex and optimization-focused, but most meaningful health outcomes still come from supporting foundational systems consistently and intelligently."

Creatine Well combines 5g of ultra-pure Pürest Creatine™ with citicoline (Cognizin®) and phosphatidylserine (Sharp-PS®), ingredients studied for their roles in cellular energy metabolism, cognitive function, focus, and physical performance. While creatine has long been recognized for strength and muscle performance, emerging research has increased interest in its broader role in brain energy metabolism and cognitive health. Wellex selected Pürest Creatine™ following third-party purity testing and supplier validation. In comparative testing reviewed by the company, Pürest Creatine™ and one other leading European creatine ingredient were found to have among the lowest detectable impurity profiles in the category.

Unlike many products in the category, Creatine Well was designed as an unflavoured, stimulant-free formulation without unnecessary additives, fillers, sweeteners, or dyes.

Well Daily is a streamlined multivitamin formulated with bioavailable micronutrients selected to support energy metabolism, immune function, bone health, and foundational nutritional status. The formula intentionally prioritizes nutrients that are commonly under-consumed or more difficult to obtain consistently through diet alone, while excluding ingredients that may be less relevant or less effectively utilized in traditional multivitamins.

Together, Creatine Well and Well Daily are positioned as a simplified daily system designed to support foundational health without requiring consumers to navigate complex multi-product routines. Both formulations are third-party tested for purity and manufactured to rigorous quality standards.

The products are currently available in the United States, with launches in Canada and the United Kingdom planned for later this month through Wellex, Fullscript, and Amazon.

About Wellex

Wellex is an evidence-based supplement and research company focused on women's health, targeted nutritional formulations, and science-driven education. Its products are developed with an emphasis on clinical relevance, transparency, and practical implementation. The company's flagship product, Papillex®, is currently being evaluated in a Health Canada-approved human clinical trial, reflecting Wellex's ongoing commitment to evidence-based innovation in women's health.

Important Notice: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Ashley Rutledge, Wellex, 1 6473006542, [email protected], wellex.co

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SOURCE Wellex