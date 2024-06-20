Wellingtone launches unique, affordable Microsoft project management solution and services to the US

"Our approach is about so much more than deploying technology and training. Every day, we work hard to add value for every customer." - Baz Khinda, Commercial Director Post this

Wellingtone, a Microsoft Gold Partner and one of fifteen preferred Microsoft partners for project management worldwide, announced its launch into the U.S. market today. Now in its twenty-third year, Wellingtone is renowned as the trusted project management partner to hundreds of high-profile customers in Europe, including KBR, Dyson, Panasonic, and Honda. These clients span diverse industries from healthcare to corporate to nonprofit.

Customers turn to Wellingtone for its in-depth technical Microsoft knowledge and its collaborative consultancy and training services. However, they also value the team's approach to enhancing the best of Project for the web (soon to be Planner with Premium features), combined with the Microsoft Power Platform including Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI. These capabilities, along with Wellingtone's expertise, have created the Wellingtone Accelerator+ Power App, designed to enhance Project for the web's core capabilities in a secure and scalable way, and available within the customer's existing 365 tenant. Wellingtone Accelerator+ is offered to new U.S. customers at an extremely competitive fixed-price point, including consultancy and configuration, and without committing to additional non-proprietary Microsoft licensing.

"Wellingtone Accelerator+ offers a lean, agile, rapidly deployed solution that can be customized to solve any customer's project, change, and transformation challenges," Vince Hines, Managing Director of Wellingtone, explained. "Our fixed price model allows U.S. organizations to fast-track their journey to full project visibility and control in a manageable, affordable way. In a market saturated with heavyweight project management tools, Wellingtone Accelerator+ is a powerful, enterprise-ready, and light-touch solution that supports the future of work for everyone. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we have a hotline into Microsoft's roadmap for transitioning Project for the web to Planner with Premium Features. So, we can help customers kick-start their project, change, and transformation management capabilities right now, as well as get them ahead of the game as Planner comes into play. We believe that we will shake up the U.S. market with an unbeatable proposition. It combines the best of Microsoft's evolving capabilities with our expertise, all within a fixed pricing model that isn't available from any other U.S. vendor."

Wellingtone is also rolling out its established training courses across the U.S. Emma Ruth Arnaz-Pemberton, Consulting Director, commented, "We're excited to offer our Change Management Professional and PMO Professional courses, designed to help CMOs, TMOs, and PMOs with best-in-class skills and knowledge to support their delivery roadmaps. These courses are already accredited by the Association for Project Management (APM), and the International Project Management Association (IPMA). Our longstanding relationship with the Project Management Institute (PMI) is of special interest to the U.S. market. We've registered both courses with the PMI, confirming the quality of the course content and enabling delegates to gain PMI PDUs. The PMO Professional course is the only project management training course in the world that provides the triple benefit of APM/IPMA accreditation plus PMI registration."

With an office in Atlanta and a growing team equipped to work anywhere in the U.S., Wellingtone is committed to extending its status as a trusted project management partner to this new market. "Our approach is about so much more than deploying technology and training," said Baz Khinda, Commercial Director. "Every day, we work hard to add value for every customer, through activities including our flagship annual conference, FuturePMO, and Wellingtone Learning Academy. Our initial U.S. launch focuses on enabling customers to quickly get up to speed with their project, portfolio, change, and transformation capabilities. We've also scheduled various events for the U.S. market and plan to host regular virtual events throughout the year. It's the starting point of building a meaningful, collaborative, and productive community of U.S. customers."

Triston Brade, EMEA Change Development Lead at Microsoft, added, "As we evolve our work management strategy to span across the Collaborative and Enterprise space, it's great to see a trusted partner from Europe come on the journey with us. We're excited for Wellingtone's expansion into the States and look forward to them bringing their expertise, insights, and thought leadership to the American market."

"Wellingtone's expansion into the U.S. market represents an opportunity for Microsoft customers to leverage our unified work management solutions through a secure, responsible AI platform with Microsoft Purview," said Laura Becker, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft. "With Wellingtone Accelerator+, organizations can harness the full capabilities of Microsoft's new Planner (which includes both basic and premium plans (formerly Project for the Web) in Teams, Project for the web, and Power Platform, driving efficiency and innovation. We believe this partnership will deliver immediate and long-term value for clients across diverse industries. "

Vince added, "Wellingtone was established to change the world by delivering better projects. And the Wellingtone Accelerator+ is designed to break down barriers and support the future of work for everyone, whether they're formally trained project managers or not. That's exactly what we do, every day. Having expanded from the UK into Europe, the time is right for us to bring our pioneering approach to the U.S. We're excited to start engaging with prospective customers to explore their project management challenges and show them how quickly and cost-effectively our support can transform their world of project work for the better."

Established over 22 years ago, Wellingtone is a project management consultancy and training partner that works with organizations of all sizes and industries. They work as the trusted partner for global clients from Dubai to Hong Kong to Costa Rica clients, increasing these organizations' ability to deliver projects and drive success. The Wellingtone team, with offices in the U.K., Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and the U.S., is composed of a multicultural and diverse group. Explore Wellingtone's services in the U.S., visit www.wellingtone.com, email [email protected], or call (470) 705-8777.

