Wellingtone recognized as a finalist of 2024 Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management Partner of the Year

"We regularly talk to Wellingtone to understand Microsoft's latest innovations and how we can harness those to further improve usability." Post this

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from over 4,700 nominations from over 100 countries. Wellingtone was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Project and Portfolio Management.

The Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) Partner of the Year Award recognizes Microsoft partners that demonstrate innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer benefits that result in improved project and work management efficiency for the customer, growth, and/or profitability in the market while showcasing the value of Microsoft Project and especially Project for the web. Wellingtone customers from all sectors are benefiting from such services, deployed from offices in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, India, and the United States. Customers who reacted to the announcement today included Candice Morris, Head of Service Development & PMO for Midlands Partnership University Foundation NHS Foundation Trust. "We are very pleased to hear that Wellingtone has been nominated as a finalist for Microsoft Partner of the Year," she said. "In our view, they are project management experts, as well as technical Microsoft Project Platform specialists. Working with them enabled us to bounce ideas, troubleshoot scenarios, and visualize how Project for the web would generate drill-down visibility, reduce duplication, and improve our PMO's project, program, and portfolio assurance and reporting. We regularly talk to Wellingtone to understand Microsoft's latest innovations and how we can harness those to further improve usability."

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft's digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Wellingtone

Wellingtone has been transforming its customers' project management capabilities since 2001. Across organizations of all sizes and industries, Wellingtone works with customers as their trusted partner, increasing their ability to deliver projects and driving success for their organizations. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Wellingtone adds value for every client through its extensive portfolio of training, technology, and consultancy services, supported by thought leadership via its flagship annual conference, FuturePMO, its annual State of Project Management report, and an extensive repository of educational resources for the global project management community. Visit their website at www.wellingtone.com today.

Media Contact

Jessica Day, Wellingtone, 1 (470) 705-8777, [email protected], www.wellingtone.com

Twitter

SOURCE Wellingtone