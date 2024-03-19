Wellist Awarded Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Discover how Wellist, a next-gen aggregator and newcomer to the HR tech sector, revolutionizes employee support with its personalized precision resource matching solution, earning a spot among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellist, a next-gen aggregator that personalizes the right resource at the right time, has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in Human Resources for 2024.

As an omni-channel platform that connects employees with personalized support, Wellist provides HR leaders with unprecedented capabilities to improve employee wellbeing, streamline access to point solutions, and optimize benefits spend.

Despite being a newcomer to the HR technology sector, Wellist's precision resource matching platform has a proven track record of making a difference in people's lives.

"While our recognition as a Most Innovative Company in 2024 is an incredible honor, the truth is, our product's innovation is rooted in nearly a decade of serving patients at luminary health systems like HCA and Yale New Haven Health," said Ashley Gilmore Reid, Founder and CEO of Wellist. "At our core, we are still the same company that's powered patient support for the nation's top hospitals since 2015."

Wellist has earned numerous accolades including the Silver Stevie® Award for "Company of the Year," the "Diversity Leadership Award: Start-Up" from Rock Health's Top 50 in Digital Health, "Innovative Tech of the Year—Healthcare Tech" from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), and BostInno's "50 on Fire."

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in Most Innovative Companies give me plenty of hope about the future."

As a first-of-its-kind HR platform, Wellist marries a cutting-edge precision resource matching platform, employee-generated data, and hyper-targeted activation campaigns in a truly differentiated offering, with:

Unprecedented data and insights to optimize benefits spend

Precision, clinically-driven personalization

Omni-channel access and "micro-search" across vendor silos

Integrated community resources for whole-person support

Full ownership of employee activation

A true commitment to partner delight

This empowers employers to maximize value from their solution partners, optimize benefits spending, and enhance employee wellbeing.

