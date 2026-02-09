WellJourney Medicine Launches Fully-Digital Direct Primary Care Practice to Meet Modern Healthcare Needs

WellJourney Medicine is poised to offer a simple, affordable option to individuals and small business owners to bridge the gap between being uninsured and being overcharged Post this

The Problem: Rising Insurance Premiums and Barriers to Access

In 2024, the American Medical Association reported that nearly 83 million Americans lacked access to a primary care provider. Rising insurance premiums, high deductibles, and narrow coverage have made it harder for many people to afford and access the care that truly suits their needs. With the elimination of subsidies looming for insurance policies purchased through the Insurance Marketplace and overall rising healthcare costs, many Americans are faced with tough choices on insurance coverage in 2026. Without access to a trusted provider, many resort to self-diagnosis using web-based tools and AI, which should never replace seeking advice from a trained and licensed healthcare professional.

The Solution: Healthcare in Your Pocket

Virtual Direct Primary Care provides an affordable pathway to accessing ongoing care for your day-to-day healthcare needs while on the go, and regardless of insurance status. WellJourney Medicine is a perfect complement to a catastrophic or high-deductible health plan, or to fill the gap for those having to go without the coverage of a traditional major medical plan. For those without access to employer-based insurance, like gig-workers or entrepreneurs, affordable primary care can play a critical role in health maintenance and reducing the risk of more serious health issues that can lead to high financial burden when they arise.

WellJourney Medicine prioritizes the patient-provider relationship and strategies for sustained wellness. Members have access to providers via text, phone, email, and video visits. For one simple monthly fee, starting at $75 per month, members enjoy:

Longer, unhurried visits from your phone or computer, focused on their health goals

Direct communication with their provider in between visits

Transparent, affordable pricing

Evidence-based and holistic management of acute and chronic conditions

Individualized wellness coaching, with a focus on active prevention, longevity, and risk reduction

Ongoing care from providers they know and trust

Flexible partnership options are also available for small businesses seeking an affordable health benefit to cover their employees.

WellJourney Medicine Membership Options

WellJourney Medicine accepts members 18 years of age and older, regardless of insurance status (Some restrictions may apply). Adults can join as individuals, a couple, or a family of up to four. Couple and Family memberships offer a discounted rate. Starting in 2026, IRS guidelines allow the use of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to cover Direct Primary Care membership fees. Visit welljourneymed.com for more information.

Available Right Now

Free membership consultations and appointments for members and non-members are available for booking right now on the website!

About WellJourney Medicine Founders

Leland Gyr, MD.

Dr. Gyr is a Board Certified Family Physician. He completed medical school at Ross University School of Medicine, and Family Medicine Residency at Spectrum Health (Michigan State) in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is drawn to the eclectic nature of primary care, where he can engage with a wide range of patients with diverse backgrounds. His approach to care is rooted in building long-term relationships and supporting patients through every stage of life. His clinical interests include mental health, lifestyle medicine, and weight management. He resides in the metro-Atlanta area with his wife and two children.

Ashlie Wilbon Gyr, MS, MPH, FNP-C.

Ashlie Gyr is a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care to patients across the lifespan. Ms. Gyr earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. She also holds a Master of Public Health in Behavioral Science and Health Education from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Since beginning her career as a Ashlie has cared for patients in a variety of clinical settings, including primary care, urgent care, and hospice and palliative care. Beyond clinical practice, she has served as a health policy consultant, bringing extensive expertise in healthcare quality improvement and system-level reform. Her clinical interests include women's health and wellness coaching. She resides in the metro-Atlanta area with her husband and two children.

Media Contact

Ashlie Gyr, WellJourney Medicine, 1 4044625727, [email protected], welljourneymed.com

SOURCE WellJourney Medicine