Wellness App CoughPro Unveils First-Ever AI Driven Cough Management Feature

**Addressing a Critical Need**

Chronic cough, particularly refractory or unexplained chronic cough, affects about 1 in 10 people in the United States. CoughPro's Cough Management feature provides these individuals with a way to live better with their cough, integrating evidence-based techniques used by speech and language pathologists.*

**A New Era in Cough Management**

CoughPro's Cough Management Tool introduces users to the "3 Rs" framework of Cough Management:

Be Ready - Techniques to prepare before the urge to cough arises.

Respond to the Urge - Methods to employ as the urge to cough builds.

Regain Control - Strategies to regain control after coughing has occurred.

Users benefit from educational content, interactive lessons, and practical exercises designed to help them better understand their cough and take proactive steps to manage it. The feature includes audio guides, video demonstrations, and feedback mechanisms to ensure users master the techniques.

"We are excited to give our users the means to take action on their chronic cough," said Reid Moorsmith, Hyfe's CXO. "Our mission has always been to empower individuals with tools they need to improve their wellbeing. Cough Management represents a significant step forward in Hyfe's commitment to bettering the lives of people with chronic cough."

**About CoughPro**

CoughPro is the leading consumer app for cough tracking and monitoring, using state-of-the-art AI technology developed by Hyfe. With thousands of users worldwide, CoughPro is committed to providing accurate and reliable cough data, helping users and healthcare professionals better understand and manage cough conditions.

CoughPro – and the Cough Management feature – is currently available as a wellness app and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device or treatment. Users are advised to consult with a healthcare professional before making any medical decisions about their cough.

