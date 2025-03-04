Wellness Icon & Motivational Speaker Jess King Headlines ACWConnect Live! on March 24

ACWConnect Live! celebrates ACW's 15th anniversary with inspiring addresses from past and present leaders, reflecting on the organization's impact and future in empowering women and championing diversity in the channel. Post this

King, a female entrepreneur and motivational speaker, champions wellness, mindset and self-discovery while proudly representing the Latina and LGBTQ+ communities. Attendees will leave inspired, equipped with actionable insights and empowered to embrace new perspectives in wellness, mindset and personal growth.

King has accomplished many feats over her dynamic career, including joining Peloton as a founding instructor; founding Mindfull³, a life coaching and personal development program; creating On the Record, a digital platform dedicated to amplifying and fostering opportunities for marginalized voices; landing the lead role in a Cirque du Soleil production in Las Vegas and earning a spot as a top 10 finalist on "So You Think You Can Dance," a reality TV dance competition series.

The ACWConnect Live! event will also include networking and engaging programming, such as:

Welcoming remarks from ACW President Mayka Rosales-Peterson and Vice President Akilah Murrell

Celebratory remarks from ACW Founder Nancy Ridge

Networking opportunities

Raffle prizes

Swag bags

More

The ACWConnect Live! event is open to all genders attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. Admission is free to all ACW members, and advance tickets are $40 for non-members. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend for free; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.

Tickets are limited to the space available. Advance registration is recommended. Pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. EDT on March 21. Additional tickets may be available at the door for $50 on a "first come, first served" basis.

ACWConnect Live! is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, including: Diamond: RapidScale, Cox Business and Channel Partners; Platinum: RingCentral and Telesystem Gold: Comcast Business, LAVA Technology Services and Ostra; Silver: AppDirect, Crown Castle, Fusion Connect, Granite, GTT, Intelisys, Ooma, Telarus and TPx; Strategic Partners: BuzzTheory, channelWise, ChannelVision, iAgentNetwork, GoTo, Technology Advisor Alliance and Unstoppable Leadership.

To become a sponsor, visit ACW at [https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/sponsor.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for ACW), 4808486726, [email protected], www.allianceofchannelwomen.org

