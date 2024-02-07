Wellness Innovators BUBS Naturals and Deep End Fitness Announce Year-Long Strategic Partnership

"At BUBS Naturals, we thrive on challenges. Deep End Fitness™ pushes the boundaries of difficulty while making fitness accessible through expert guidance and unparalleled experiences," said Sean Lake, co-founder of BUBS Naturals. "We're honored to partner with DEF." Post this

Deep End Fitness™, known for its unique F.R.E.E. (Focus, Relaxation, Economy of Motion and Efficient Breathing) operating system, deploys water-based training to help individuals enhance mental toughness, improve cognitive control and develop stress mitigation techniques to become high performers in all aspects of life. Its methodology aligns perfectly with BUBS Naturals' commitment to making nature-derived products more accessible, empowering individuals to live better, longer.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with BUBS Naturals. As former special operations veterans, it's crucial for us to align with companies that share our values and mission," said Prime Hall, co-founder and CEO of Deep End Fitness™. "As founders of the active lifestyle brand, Deep End Fitness™, and emerging sport, Underwater Torpedo League, we need supplements that energize our community and support their high-performance lifestyles. We look forward to working with BUBS Naturals to inspire and ignite a warrior class of people to unleash their full potential."

This partnership will seamlessly incorporate BUBS Naturals' premium, clean-label supplements into Deep End Fitness™'s training programs, delivering essential nutritional support to help participants achieve peak physical and mental performance. Extending beyond performance enhancement, both brands prioritize contributing to veteran charities and supporting mental health. BUBS Naturals and Deep End Fitness™ share a commitment to giving back, particularly to those who have served in the armed forces through The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation and Operation Resilience.

For more information about BUBS Naturals, please visit bubsnaturals.com. To learn more about Deep End Fitness, visit deependfitness.com.

About BUBS Naturals

BUBS Naturals is an innovator in health and wellness supporting veterans' transition back to civilian life through every purchase of all-natural supplements. BUBS was founded in 2017 in honor of Glen 'BUB' Doherty, a Navy SEAL and national hero tragically killed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012. The BUBS ethos pays tribute to the passionate and adventure-seeking life Glen lived. 10 percent of all profits are donated directly to The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation, and other veteran causes, with 100% of proceeds donated on Veterans Day. Since inception, BUBS' mission has always been to equip veterans – and consumers – with the fuel, resources and community to help you live a fuller life. BUBS' collection of clean-label, Whole30-approved products are derived from sustainably sourced ingredients and include pasture-raised collagen peptides, organic specialty coffees, electrolytes derived from nature, and vegan-friendly MCT oil powder. BUBS' legacy has brought thousands of professional athletes, fitness performers, extreme sports enthusiasts and Navy SEALs together who rely on BUBS' clean, NSF Certified Sport goods. To date, the BUBS family has donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars to veteran communities, funding 100+ college degrees that help ease the transition from military work to civilian life. For more information on BUBS Naturals, or how you can give back to our heroes, visit bubsnaturals.com and follow along @bubsnaturals.

