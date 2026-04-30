Wellness Pioneer and MedSpa Veteran Korin Korman Launches "gina" to Disrupt the $30 Billion Intimate Care Market

Drawing on 34 years of expertise in the beauty and medical aesthetics industries, wellness entrepreneur Korin Korman announces the launch of gina, a modern brand aiming to disrupt the $30 billion women's intimate care market. By introducing a radically simple, single-ingredient solution for vaginal hydration, the brand reframes intimate wellness as a clean, elegant extension of daily self-care.

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than three decades shaping the beauty and wellness industry - from pioneering aromatherapy in the early 1990s to building one of the region's most recognized medical spa concepts, wellness entrepreneur Korin Korman is launching her most personal venture yet: gina, a modern women's intimate care brand designed to redefine comfort, simplicity, and everyday hydration. It is the first all-natural, pure, and single-ingredient solution for vaginal hydration on the market.

At a time when the global intimate care market is estimated to exceed $30 billion, and the global women's health market is valued at $50 billion, Korman is taking a contrarian approach. Instead of adding more complexity, more ingredients, and more clinical noise, she is going back to what she believes works best: purity, simplicity, and a deep understanding of women's skin.

"I've watched this industry evolve for over 30 years," says Korman. "We went from botanical purity to aggressive clinical treatments to a marketplace now saturated with products that often overcomplicate what women actually need. My brand gina is my return to basics - because in many cases, that's where the real solution lives."

A 34-Year Journey: From Aromatherapy Pioneer to Industry Authority

Korman's career began with a personal struggle. In her early twenties, after battling persistent acne, she turned to an aromatherapist when traditional treatments failed. That experience not only transformed her skin - it shaped her entire philosophy around botanical healing and the body's natural balance.

Armed with that insight, she went on to develop one of the first aromatherapy-based day spa concepts in the United States, launching 3000BC in the early 1990s. Rooted in pure essential oils and botanical ingredients, the brand quickly gained national recognition and distribution in some of the country's most prestigious retailers and luxury destinations.

As her clientele evolved, so did her business. By the late 2000s, Korman expanded into medical aesthetics, integrating advanced clinical treatments with holistic care - ultimately leading to the creation of Body+Beauty Lab, a modern medspa concept focused on customization, technology, and results-driven skincare.

Through every phase, one theme remained constant: understanding skin not just as a surface - but as a living system that requires balance, not excess.

Why She's Going Back to Basics

After decades immersed in both botanical and clinical worlds, Korman began to notice a growing disconnect - particularly in women's intimate care.

Despite advancements in aesthetics, many women were still relying on improvised solutions or overly complex products that didn't align with the body's natural biology.

That realization became deeply personal.

"I created gina so women can finally give their intimate wellness the exact same standard of pure, elegant care they dedicate to their facial skincare," explains Korin Korman, Founder and CEO.

Her answer: gina.

Introducing gina: A Sophisticated Return to Simplicity

gina is a modern intimate wellness brand centered on a single-ingredient philosophy - most notably, high-quality, pure coconut oil - designed to hydrate, soothe, and support everyday vaginal comfort.

The brand distinguishes itself through:

A clean, single-ingredient approach rooted in biocompatibility

Thoughtfully designed delivery systems, including "glide" applicators

A non-clinical, empowering tone that removes stigma from the category

A luxury-meets-wellness aesthetic that elevates the experience

Rather than positioning itself as a medical solution, gina reframes intimate care as an extension of daily self-care, bringing it into the same conversation as skincare, wellness, and lifestyle.

A Founder-Led Perspective on an Evolving Industry

Korman's launch also comes at a pivotal moment in the broader aesthetics and wellness landscape.

Having witnessed the rapid growth and, at times, dilution of the medspa industry, she has become an advocate for higher standards, increased oversight, and continued education within the field.

But with gina, her focus shifts from intervention to prevention.

"There's a time and place for advanced treatments," she says. "But there's also power in simplicity, especially when it comes to daily maintenance and comfort. That's where gina lives."

Redefining What Women Actually Need

At its core, gina is not just a product; it's a perspective shaped by decades of hands-on experience, clinical insight, and personal understanding.

By stripping away excess and focusing on what truly works, Korman is positioning gina as a sophisticated alternative in a crowded market - one that speaks to modern women with clarity, confidence, and intention.

About Korin Korman

Korin Korman is a wellness entrepreneur and brand founder whose career spans more than three decades across beauty, medical aesthetics, and integrative health. She is known for pioneering early aromatherapy-based spa concepts, building a nationally recognized medspa brand, and now leading innovation in women's intimate wellness through gina.

Media Contact

Public Relations, gina, 1 215-341-1713, [email protected], www.getgina.com

SOURCE Korin Korman