Wellness, Reimagined: LA's First AI-Powered Wellness Center Opens October 10

AI Wellness is redefining the future of health with the opening of Los Angeles' first AI-powered Wellness Center of Excellence, October 10-12, 2025, in Century City. The three-day event will bring together global innovators, investors, and cultural leaders to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming wellness, longevity, and personalized healthcare. Highlights include expert-led sessions, panels, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Angels of Alignment Gala, and the world premiere of Infinite Wellness: The New Human Era. Founded by Dr. Gideon Kwok and CEO Eric Lee, AI Wellness bridges the gap between healthcare and lifestyle through cutting-edge AI education and immersive wellness experiences.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The age of AI continues to transform every aspect of our lives and now, it's revolutionizing the future of health, wellness, and longevity.

The AI Wellness Center of Excellence Launch Weekend is taking place October 10-12, 2025, at its Century City location. This once-in-a-generation gathering will unite global innovators, investors, and cultural icons to celebrate the next frontier of human potential.

What is AI Wellness?

AI Wellness is a global innovation ecosystem reshaping the future of health through artificial intelligence, longevity science, and immersive wellness experiences. They empower businesses to deliver personalized wellness education and services using state-of-the-art digital tools, including AI-powered display screens, that bridge the gap between healthcare and wellness by delivering targeted education, customized content, and precision advertising in real time.

Event Highlights During Launch Weekend:

CME sessions and hands-on masterclasses led by world-renowned experts

Exclusive panels, "You Got Kwok'd" podcast tapings, and investor matchmaking

Ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebrity speakers

The Angels of Alignment Gala, celebrating pioneers with The Legacy Awards for Health, Wellness, and Longevity

World Premiere of Infinite Wellness: The New Human Era under the stars

Notable Participants:

Dr. Gideon Kwok, Co-Founder and industry-leading aesthetic medicine expert

Eric Lee, CEO, AI Wellness Center of Excellence

Location:

AI Wellness Center of Excellence

2080 Century Park E,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

For event details or enrollment, please visit circo.me/aiwellnesstour

About AI Wellness:

AI Wellness is a vetted ecosystem that bridges the gap between healthcare and wellness through precision education, AI, and innovation. We leverage cutting-edge technology to revolutionize health and wellness education, offering customized digital screens, virtual health programs, and curated marketplaces that help businesses promote wellness while delivering value to their clients. Our platform connects healthcare providers, wellness practitioners, and businesses, providing seamless integration between traditional healthcare services and emerging wellness solutions. By combining AI-driven education with innovative tools, AI Wellness fosters healthier communities and supports businesses in delivering high-quality, personalized wellness experiences.

Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 4086122616, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

SOURCE AI Wellness