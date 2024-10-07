Wellness Together and Sutter Health Partner to Provide Student Mental Health Support in California Schools

The two organizations unite in their shared mission and commitment to increase access to mental health support for students, their families and school communities in California. Post this

The Wellness Together/Sutter Health partnership began in September 2021 when Sutter provided funding to implement Wellness Together's school-based therapy program in 14 San Francisco Bay Area schools. As a not-for-profit organization, Sutter regularly reinvests resources back into California communities to ensure those in need have access to services across the continuum of care.

Wellness Together's school-based therapy program places clinically trained Mental Health Specialists on school campuses to provide individual and group counseling as well as crisis intervention to students who need it. By placing trained therapists on campuses, students have access to evidence-based, culturally competent in-person mental health sessions. The program also allows school leaders and staff to collaborate with the therapists to improve their school climate. Since 2016, Wellness Together's school-based therapy program has supported over 146,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students, 20,300 college students and 33,000 educators across the United States.

Sutter's contributions to Wellness Together, totaling $1.255 million over four years, have funded school-based therapy for 14 California schools, ensuring students have access to the mental health support they need. Of those who received support, 92% demonstrated increased social-emotional well-being. By helping students achieve their mental health goals and untangle emotions, they are more prepared to learn and capable of reaching their full potential.

"Sutter Health strives to be an industry innovator by integrating physical and mental health services to care for each person's total health and well-being. We work alongside partners to transform the mental health and addiction care system from the ground up. Our partnership with Wellness Together exemplifies this commitment, and we are proud to support their school-based therapy program to increase access to vital mental health services for students, along with their upcoming 8th Annual Student Mental Wellness Conference," said Dan Peterson, CEO, Sutter Health Behavioral Health Services.

"Our partnership with Sutter Health has been transformative in expanding access to mental health services for students across the Bay Area. Sutter's commitment to supporting student well-being aligns perfectly with our mission, and their continued sponsorship enables us to reach even more schools and communities. Together, we are not only addressing the immediate mental health needs of students but also building a foundation for lifelong resilience and success. We are incredibly grateful for Sutter Health's support and shared dedication to fostering a healthier future for our youth," said Marlon Morgan, Founder & CEO of Wellness Together.

About Wellness Together, Inc.:

Wellness Together is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing student mental health and well-being through evidence-based, culturally competent support in schools and communities. Since its founding, Wellness Together has provided essential in-person counseling and mental health services to students across California and beyond, working to remove barriers to care and empower students to succeed both academically and personally. Through partnerships with school districts, organizations, universities and corporations, Wellness Together brings accessible support to thousands of students annually. In addition to direct services, the organization hosts the annual Wellness Together Student Mental Wellness Conference, the world's largest conference dedicated to school mental health advocacy, drawing educators, policymakers, mental health professionals, and community leaders from around the globe. For more information, visit www.wellnesstogether.org or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Sutter Health:

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

