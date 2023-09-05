Wellness Together, Inc. and Blue Shield of California Partner to Celebrate Education Leaders with the Mental Health Innovator Awards

Wellness Together, Inc. and Blue Shield of California are partnering to celebrate the recipients of the first Wellness Together Mental Health Innovator Award. Three outstanding leaders have been selected for their innovations and commitment to student mental health. Tweet this

"Educators and school leaders are vital in promoting student mental wellness and cultivating a positive school environment. In a time where the well-being of our students is more critical than ever, these leaders shine as beacons of hope, forging innovative partnerships to respond to the student mental health crisis," says Marlon Morgan, Founder and CEO of Wellness Together.

The Wellness Together Mental Health Innovator Awards, sponsored by Blue Shield of California, will be presented at the 7th Annual Student Mental Wellness Conference, in partnership with the California Department of Education, held on September 7-8th, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The award ceremony will be a conference highlight, bringing together a wide range of professionals – from educators and school administrators to mental health advocates and policymakers nationwide and beyond. "Since 2019, Blue Shield's BlueSky youth mental health initiative and Wellness Together have worked to provide culturally responsive mental health supports for middle and high school students in California. The awards recognize leaders who have been integrally involved in these efforts," says Antoinette Mayer, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship, Blue Shield of California.

About Wellness Together, Inc.:

Wellness Together, Inc., is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation leading the mental health movement through increasing mental health awareness, advocacy, and access. Wellness Together clinicians deliver

mental health services for students and educators on campus and individuals everywhere online, ensuring accessible support for all without any insurance requirements. Learn more about their free youth advocacy and mental health training initiatives at https://www.wellnesstogether.org/.

About Blue Shield of California:

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax-paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.8 million members, over 7,500 employees, and more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. Learn more at https://news.blueshieldca.com/.

