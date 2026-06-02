Wellness Together Provides 300 Student Passes to Build the Next Generation of Mental Health Leaders

300 college students to receive free registration to the 10th Annual Wellness Together Conference, featuring national leaders in health, education, and culture.
SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Together is investing in the future of mental health by awarding 300 free conference scholarships, valued at over $240,000, to enrolled college students attending the 10th Annual Wellness Together Conference, September 9–11, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center. The scholarships open the door for the next generation of behavioral health clinicians, counselors, and wellness coaches to learn, connect, and step into the workforce.
Hosted annually in partnership with the California Department of Education, the Wellness Together Conference convenes leaders across mental health, education, technology, and policy to unite and lead the student mental health movement. This year's Legacy Impact Partner is Blue Shield of California, underscoring the growing public-private partnership to expand access to care.
"Supporting student mental health starts with a strong, well-prepared, behavioral health workforce," said Dr. Karrie Sequeira, Administrator, School-Based Health Programs, California Department of Education. "California is making historic investments through initiatives like the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative to expand school-based supports and meet the needs of our students. Opportunities like Wellness Together's college student passes help connect future professionals to this work early—strengthening the pipeline of educators and mental health providers who will serve students across our state."
This commitment is closely aligned with Governor Gavin Newsom's Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health, a $4.7 billion initiative launched in 2022 that expands school-based mental health services and trains 40,000 new professionals to meet the needs of California's youth. Wellness Together's contribution amplifies these efforts by directly investing in diverse students poised to enter the field.
"If we want to support students in every community, we need to remove barriers to workforce entry. These 300 no cost, college student passes help diversify and expand the mental health workforce," said Marlon Morgan, Founder and CEO of Wellness Together. "For over a decade, we've partnered with universities to train and employ mental health clinicians to provide student mental health support on school campuses. We are expanding the pathway for college students to join the workforce as equipped, connected, and inspired professionals."
Featured 2026 Speakers
- Dr. Lisa Damour, Clinical Psychologist, Bestselling Author, & Scientific Consultant for Disney-Pixar's Inside Out 2
- Mychal Threets, Librarian, Author, & Host of Reading Rainbow
- Dr. Jean Twenge, Professor of Psychology and author of bestselling books iGen and Generation Me
- Chris Duffy, Comedian, Author of Humor Me, and Host of TED's How to be a Better Human podcast
- Michael Tubbs, Governor's Special Advisor for Economic Mobility, Founder of End Poverty in California (EPIC)
A Legacy of Distinguished Keynotes
The Wellness Together Conference has a history of featuring influential leaders who have shaped the national conversation on youth mental health and education, including:
- Dr. Anna Lembke, Stanford Psychiatrist and Author of Dopamine Nation
- Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California's First Surgeon General
- Dr. Vivek Murthy, 19th & 21st U.S. Surgeon General
- Rainn Wilson, Emmy-nominated Actor and Mental Health Advocate
- Michael Tubbs, Governor's Special Advisor for Economic Mobility, Founder of End Poverty in California (EPIC)
- Dr. John B. King Jr., 10th U.S. Secretary of Education
- Anya Kamenetz, former NPR Education Journalist and Author
- Dr. Anna Malaika Tubbs, Sociologist and New York Times Bestselling Author
- Richard Barrera, Senior Policy Advisor, California Department of Education
- Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, President, California State Board of Education
- Dr. Atul Nakhasi, Senior Advisor, Office of the U.S. Surgeon General
- Dr. Pedro Noguera, Dean, USC Rossier School of Education
- Johann Hari, New York Times Bestselling Author of Lost Connections
- Dr. Daniel Amen, Renowned Psychiatrist and Brain Health Expert
- Tristan Harris, Co-Founder, Center for Humane Technology
- Angie Thomas, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Hate U Give
- Dr. Jean Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University and Author of iGen and Generation Me
- Dr. Dan Siegel, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA and Executive Director of the Mindsight Institute
About Wellness Together
Wellness Together is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to advancing student mental health access and strengthening the behavioral health workforce serving students and families.
For information about the event, visit www.wellnesstogether.org/conference
Media Contact
Britney Stone, Wellness Together, 1 (916)234-3367, [email protected], https://www.wellnesstogether.org/
SOURCE Wellness Together
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