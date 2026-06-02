Wellness Together Provides 300 Student Passes to Build the Next Generation of Mental Health Leaders

Wellness Together is awarding 300 free passes for college students to attend the Wellness Together Conference, September 9–11, in San Diego. This opens the door for the next generation of behavioral health clinicians, counselors, and wellness coaches to learn, connect, and join the workforce. Post this

"Supporting student mental health starts with a strong, well-prepared, behavioral health workforce," said Dr. Karrie Sequeira, Administrator, School-Based Health Programs, California Department of Education. "California is making historic investments through initiatives like the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative to expand school-based supports and meet the needs of our students. Opportunities like Wellness Together's college student passes help connect future professionals to this work early—strengthening the pipeline of educators and mental health providers who will serve students across our state."

This commitment is closely aligned with Governor Gavin Newsom's Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health, a $4.7 billion initiative launched in 2022 that expands school-based mental health services and trains 40,000 new professionals to meet the needs of California's youth. Wellness Together's contribution amplifies these efforts by directly investing in diverse students poised to enter the field.

"If we want to support students in every community, we need to remove barriers to workforce entry. These 300 no cost, college student passes help diversify and expand the mental health workforce," said Marlon Morgan, Founder and CEO of Wellness Together. "For over a decade, we've partnered with universities to train and employ mental health clinicians to provide student mental health support on school campuses. We are expanding the pathway for college students to join the workforce as equipped, connected, and inspired professionals."

Featured 2026 Speakers

Dr. Lisa Damour, Clinical Psychologist, Bestselling Author, & Scientific Consultant for Disney-Pixar's Inside Out 2

Mychal Threets, Librarian, Author, & Host of Reading Rainbow

Dr. Jean Twenge, Professor of Psychology and author of bestselling books iGen and Generation Me

Chris Duffy, Comedian, Author of Humor Me, and Host of TED's How to be a Better Human podcast

Michael Tubbs, Governor's Special Advisor for Economic Mobility, Founder of End Poverty in California (EPIC)

A Legacy of Distinguished Keynotes

The Wellness Together Conference has a history of featuring influential leaders who have shaped the national conversation on youth mental health and education, including:

Dr. Anna Lembke, Stanford Psychiatrist and Author of Dopamine Nation

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California's First Surgeon General

Dr. Vivek Murthy, 19th & 21st U.S. Surgeon General

Rainn Wilson, Emmy-nominated Actor and Mental Health Advocate

Michael Tubbs, Governor's Special Advisor for Economic Mobility, Founder of End Poverty in California (EPIC)

Dr. John B. King Jr., 10th U.S. Secretary of Education

Anya Kamenetz, former NPR Education Journalist and Author

Dr. Anna Malaika Tubbs, Sociologist and New York Times Bestselling Author

Richard Barrera, Senior Policy Advisor, California Department of Education

Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, President, California State Board of Education

Dr. Atul Nakhasi, Senior Advisor, Office of the U.S. Surgeon General

Dr. Pedro Noguera, Dean, USC Rossier School of Education

Johann Hari, New York Times Bestselling Author of Lost Connections

Dr. Daniel Amen, Renowned Psychiatrist and Brain Health Expert

Tristan Harris, Co-Founder, Center for Humane Technology

Angie Thomas, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Hate U Give

Dr. Jean Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University and Author of iGen and Generation Me

Dr. Dan Siegel, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA and Executive Director of the Mindsight Institute

About Wellness Together

Wellness Together is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to advancing student mental health access and strengthening the behavioral health workforce serving students and families.

For information about the event, visit www.wellnesstogether.org/conference

Media Contact

Britney Stone, Wellness Together, 1 (916)234-3367, [email protected], https://www.wellnesstogether.org/

SOURCE Wellness Together