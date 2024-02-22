Wellness Within Your Walls® Will Speak, Launch New Certification Program and Initiatives During Design & Construction Week at IBS and KIBS Feb. 27 -29, 2024 in Las Vegas

"We have spent years perfecting the science of exactly what makes a healthier home and community, and we couldn't be more excited to launch the WWYW Residential Production Builder Program, linking residents with like-minded builders, manufacturers, architects and designers." Post this

The WWYW Healthy Home Check Up™ 2024 Report will be unveiled at the conference, revealing results of a survey conducted by WWYW which compiles data on the health status of American homes. The overall results of this North American household survey show that consumers recognize a home's impact on their health and are interested in learning about ways to create healthier living environments.

WWYW will also announce the Healthy Living System™ (HLS) Approved Seal, along with the first HLS Approved amenity space by Delco Development, which is situated in an upscale rental community in Haddon Point at Mount Laurel, N.J. The HLS Approved Seal follows the WWYW 10-step holistic approach and applies lifestyle strategies that support healthier living pathways.

"We have spent years perfecting the science of exactly what makes a healthier home and community, and we couldn't be more excited to launch the WWYW Residential Production Builder Program, the result of many certified homes in all regions of the country," said Jillian Pritchard Cooke, WWYW founder. "We link residents with like-minded builders, manufacturers, architects and designers. IBS and KBIS are the ideal venues to do just that, so our team will be out in full force in Las Vegas."

Cooke, the WWYW founder, will speak at two events during the trade show. She will be a featured speaker at NKBA's Voices of the Industry at KBIS, presenting Taking a Holistic Approach to Designing Healthier and Innovative Kitchens and Baths, on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 8am, LVCC Room N254. In addition, she, along with John Barrows, President of P3 Builder Group, will moderate an NAHB IBS presentation, sponsored by Design Central as part of its Beer and Banter series, entitled Electrification - Pros, Cons and Pathways Forward on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 4:15pm, LVCC Room W213.

Additional announcements and recognitions by WWYW during Design & Construction Week at IBS and KBIS will include:

announcing The Glacier Project, a WWYW-sponsored demonstration home in Whitefish, Montana. This home will showcase the best in healthier, high-performance and resilient products from the U.S. and Canada. The builder of this home will be seeking NGBS, 55+ and WWYW certifications.

challenging attendees of Design & Construction Week to become the first WWYW Steps Champion. During the week of Feb. 24th - March 2nd, WWYW is encouraging attendees to track steps taken at the show and beyond. This challenge supports Step 5 of the Healthy Living System™, Physical Wellness.

congratulating Christy Reyes-Howell, founder and principal of CRH Design + Build, for building the first WWYW-certified home in the state of Oklahoma.

Over the past two decades, WWYW has perfected the health and wellness certification process, which includes education of industry professionals, residential home certification and the implementation of the Healthy Living System™ Approved Seal. WWYW is the bridge between residents and trusted and vetted manufacturers, architects, builders and designers, resulting in healthier homes – WWYW connects hearts and science.

A team of WWYW experts will traverse the IBS and KBIS conference floors, spotting new and innovative products, systems and technologies for healthier homes. When they identify an exhibitor of interest, they will put a branded tent at that booth, alerting Expo attendees that the exhibitor is a WWYW preferred vendor for the product identified.

About Wellness Within Your Walls

Wellness Within Your Walls® (WWYW) is an award-winning informational resource group created to provide education and guidance on chemicals commonly found in living spaces. With a goal to empower and guide consumers and professionals toward healthier living environments, WWYW certifies people, places, products, and programs globally through education, certifications and health and wellness protocols with a 10-step holistic approach, known as the Healthy Living System™. WWYW was founded by Jillian Pritchard Cooke, a 40-year industry veteran, whose cancer diagnosis became the catalyst to found WWYW, turning her expertise into a passionate commitment to reduce toxins and create healthier living environments. WWYW provides frequent and sought-after speakers at trade shows, educational opportunities, workshops, seminars, and other industry events. For more information, visit: http://www.wellnesswithinyourwalls.com.

