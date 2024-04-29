Wellness Workdays and Chapman Institute Join Forces to Enhance Workplace Well-being

"Wellness Workdays has been absolutely instrumental in driving innovation and excellence in the field of workplace wellness for over two decades" -Larry Chapman Post this

Larry Chapman MPH, Founder of the Chapman Institute, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Wellness Workdays has been absolutely instrumental in driving innovation and excellence in the field of workplace wellness for over two decades. We are thrilled about this strategic partnership to further our common mission of raising industry standards to recognize powerful approaches that ultimately enhance total worker health and well-being."

Wellness Workdays offers a wide range of health and wellness services for employers and now will provide comprehensive training programs through the WellCert Certification, consisting of four levels of professional certification designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to create successful wellness programs in any type or size employer organization. From foundational principles to advanced strategies, the WellCert trainings cover a wide range of topics essential for successful wellness professionals. Each of the four level of progressive certification requires approximately 25 hours of course work and case work to earn the certification.

Level One of the WellCert program provides the Certified Wellness Program Coordinator (CWPC) certification, which focuses on fundamental design concepts and maximum impact for those where wellness programming is only part of the job. Level Two provides the Certified Wellness Program Manager (CWPM) certification, a broader list of practices to focus on major operational challenges and topics such as vendor selection, maximizing participation, measuring ROI, use of wellness coaching, and more. Level Three provides a Certified Wellness Program Director (CWPD) certification, building off levels one and two to scale programming and impact and address more than 20 complementary strategies to maximize a program's Health and Productivity Management results. Finally, Level Four will help the participant to become a Certified Worksite Wellness Program Consultant (CWWPC), diving deep into topics such as disability management, health plan claims analysis, understanding health risks and costs, and optimization strategies. All certifications can be taken online at your own pace or as part of a live webinar.

Professionals looking to advance their careers in workplace wellness are encouraged to sign up for WellCert training. Whether you're just starting out or looking to enhance your existing skills, WellCert offers a comprehensive curriculum based on experience with more than 1,000 employer wellness programs to meet your own needs.

In honor of this new partnership, Wellness Workdays is offering a special discount code, ww-200-discount, for individuals interested in enrolling in WellCert training that provides a $200 discount off the $899 retail price. For more information about the Chapman Institute and WellCert Certifications, click here. For more information about Wellness Workdays, visit our website.

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers workplace wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Turner Construction, Merck KGaA, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com or https://www.wellnessworkdays.com/omc-wellness, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Larry S. Chapman, MPH, is the CEO and Founder of the Chapman Institute. The Institute provides the WellCert Certification Program, a nationally and internationally recognized certification program for Worksite Wellness practitioners. Larry has developed over 1,000 employee wellness programs, published 13 books and more than 200 professional articles and columns, and served as a long-time consultant and advisor to the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy, National Institutes of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He is also the original editor of the Art of Health Promotion Newsletter published by the American Journal of Health Promotion. Larry has served as a Senior Vice President at WebMD, working with over 50 of their largest corporate clients. For more information, see https://chapmaninstitute.com/about/.

Media Relations, Wellness Workdays, 781.741.5483, [email protected], www.wellnessworkdays.com

