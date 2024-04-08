Wellness Workdays Announces 2024 Best Wellness Employer Awards

Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs, announces that 13 organizations achieved Best Wellness Employer gold certification.

BOSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs, announces that 13 organizations achieved 2024 Best Wellness Employer gold certification: Bank United, Careforth, City of Portland, Maine Financial Institutions Employee Benefits Trust, Columbia, Groov-Pin Corporation, Jefferson County Colorado, Kennebunk Savings, Maine, New Balance, Norway Savings Bank, Orlando Utilities Commission, Turner Construction, and Worthen Industries.

The Best Wellness Employer program, developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School, recognizes the significant achievements of employers dedicated to improving employee health and well-being.

"The evolving employee landscape highlights how important employee well-being is to sustained success of an organization. A certified wellness program can build a stronger, more resilient workforce that is productive, healthy and engaged," said Debra Wein, founder and CEO of Wellness Workdays. "The Best Wellness Employer certification demonstrates an employer's commitment to employee well-being and gives them an opportunity to promote their workplace wellness program initiatives and their positive impact on employee health."

The 13 gold organizations met rigorous evaluation standards in the four key areas of assessment, strategy, implementation and evaluation. Four of these organizations earned gold certification for each of the past five years – the Orlando Utilities Commission, New Balance, Norway Savings Bank and the City of Portland, Maine – and four organizations earned gold certification for each of the last three years – Columbia, Jefferson County, Colorado, Maine Financial Institutions Employee Benefits Trust, and Worthen Industries. Several of the Best Wellness Employers will be featured at Wellness Workdays' 11th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 11th. Recipients will share insights on best practices and provide real life examples of how to overcome challenges when starting and growing an employee wellness program.

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

