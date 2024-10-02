Wellness Workdays Expands Partnership with Turner Construction to Promote Safety and Well-being for Workers in the Central US Region

"Our onsite Industrial Athletic Trainer and wellness team from Wellness Workdays have been instrumental in helping employees adopt realistic and positive lifestyle changes, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," said Ian Smith, EH&S Director at Turner Construction Company. Post this

"We are thrilled to see this partnership evolve and continue to innovate around building a better future for all construction workers and trades," said Debra Wein, CEO & Founder of Wellness Workdays. "As we pair our strategic programming with a Certified Industrial Athletic Trainer to manage onsite injuries and provide behavioral health and wellness coaching, we are committed to fostering a safe, productive, and resilient workforce that reimagines employee well-being as both necessary and attainable."

The new regional partnership between Turner Construction and Wellness Workdays was established in Texas in January 2024 with one site, serving over 300 workers. The multi-pronged approach includes one-on-one behavioral health and wellness coaching, injury prevention and management, preventative screenings, and telehealth. Stand-downs, table talks, toolbox talks around relevant health and wellness topics, and daily targeted mental and physical prep sessions are additional components of the program.

"The construction industry is inherently demanding, often causing physical stress and burnout among workers. Addressing these issues is vital, and our wellness program is effectively doing so," said Ian Smith, EH&S (Environmental Health & Safety) Director at Turner Construction Company. "Our onsite Industrial Athletic Trainer and wellness team from Wellness Workdays have been instrumental in helping employees adopt realistic and positive lifestyle changes, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. It is heartening to see how our partnership with Wellness Workdays is meeting this crucial need, preventing chronic conditions, and fostering a healthier, more productive workforce. 96% of the workforce is currently engaging in the program."

The wellness program has been met with openness from employees since its inception. Over 1,000 blood pressure screenings have been completed along with over 200 combined cholesterol and blood glucose screenings. In tandem with these screenings, the Industrial Athletic Trainer works with employees to support realistic, positive mental and physical lifestyle changes. The wellness program addresses and aims to prevent several chronic conditions through a strategic and comprehensive approach. along with access and referrals to outside resources.

Hear from one of the participants: "I would like to express my profound gratitude for the health coaching and onsite wellness program provided at my jobsite. The Health Coach was exceptionally kind, knowledgeable, and professional. His approach to health coaching was both empathetic and insightful, ensuring that I felt comfortable and understood throughout the process," says a health coaching participant. "Every aspect of the program was designed to address my unique needs and challenges. The emotional support and encouragement I received played a crucial role in maintaining my motivation and commitment to my health goals. I just want to say thank you so much for being supportive of us, the workers."

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace well programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition, and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Turner Construction Company

Turner is an international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. The company continues to embrace emerging technologies and offers an increasingly diverse set of services. With an annual construction volume of US $15 billion, Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including healthcare, education, sports, commercial, and green building. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, an engineering-led global infrastructure group. For more information, please visit http://www.turnerconstruction.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Wellness Workdays, (781) 741-5483, [email protected], www.wellnessworkdays.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Wellness Workdays