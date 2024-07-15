Wellness Workdays Offers SellingWellness - A Workplace Wellbeing Certification for Benefits and HR Professionals

"Effective wellness programs require the guidance of knowledgeable benefits and HR professionals. Selling Wellness equips these professionals with skills on how to be an active force with their client's wellness team," says Larry Chapman, President and Founder of the Chapman Institute. Post this

Wellness solutions demand a higher level of engagement and integration within organizations compared to traditional health plan features. To streamline the decision-making process for clients, it is essential for staff to have a comprehensive understanding of how employee wellbeing programs function and deliver value.

SellingWellness encompasses six critical skills, ensuring benefits professionals are well-prepared to advocate for and implement effective wellness programs:

Skill 1: Employee Health Economics

Skill 2: Becoming a Wellness Advocate

Skill 3: Wellness Program Design

Skill 4: Wellness and Benefits Design

Skill 5: Analyzing Wellness Results

Skill 6: Basic Wellness Consulting

"Effective wellness programs require the guidance of knowledgeable benefits and HR professionals. Selling Wellness equips these professionals with skills on how to be an active force with their client's wellness team," says Larry Chapman, President and Founder of the Chapman Institute. "Selling Wellness empowers benefits professionals to confidently advocate for wellness programs, collaborate effectively with stakeholders, and deliver tangible health benefits that enhance overall organizational performance."

The SellingWellness Certification is available for enrollment. From now until year end, take advantage of $100 off the course. Learn more and purchase the course here. For more information about Wellness Workdays, visit our website.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace wellbeing programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition, and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association, Merck KGaA, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Larry Chapman and the Chapman Institute

Larry S. Chapman, MPH, is the CEO and Founder of the Chapman Institute. The Institute provides the WellCert Certification Program, a nationally and internationally recognized certification program for Worksite Wellness practitioners. Larry has developed over 1,000 employee wellness programs, published 13 books and more than 200 professional articles and columns, and served as a long-time consultant and advisor to the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy, National Institutes of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He is also the original editor of the Art of Health Promotion Newsletter published by the American Journal of Health Promotion. Larry has served as a Senior Vice President at WebMD, working with over 50 of their largest corporate clients. For more information, see https://chapmaninstitute.com/about/.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Wellness Workdays - Hingham, MA, (781) 741-5483, [email protected], www.wellnessworkdays.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Wellness Workdays - Hingham, MA