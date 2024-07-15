Wellness Workdays Offers SellingWellness - A Workplace Wellbeing Certification for Benefits and HR Professionals

Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of workplace wellness and occupational health programs, is proud to offer SellingWellness, a certification centered around Workplace Wellbeing programs, as part of our ongoing partnership with the Chapman Institute.
BOSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of workplace wellness and occupational health programs, is proud to offer SellingWellness, a Certification centered around Workplace Wellbeing programs, as part of our ongoing partnership with the Chapman Institute. This strategic certification aims to equip professionals responsible for benefits and HR functions, with the necessary strategies to promote health, reduce benefits costs and increase productivity within organizations.
As benefits and HR professionals increasingly seek to implement wellness solutions that drive tangible value for clients, it is crucial for them to understand the unique aspects of these programs. "We are excited to offer the SellingWellness Certification," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "This certification is a game-changer for benefits professionals, providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to champion wellness programs that drive significant value for their companies and clients. This is critical for all organizations tired of the 'check the box' solutions."
Wellness solutions demand a higher level of engagement and integration within organizations compared to traditional health plan features. To streamline the decision-making process for clients, it is essential for staff to have a comprehensive understanding of how employee wellbeing programs function and deliver value.
SellingWellness encompasses six critical skills, ensuring benefits professionals are well-prepared to advocate for and implement effective wellness programs:
- Skill 1: Employee Health Economics
- Skill 2: Becoming a Wellness Advocate
- Skill 3: Wellness Program Design
- Skill 4: Wellness and Benefits Design
- Skill 5: Analyzing Wellness Results
- Skill 6: Basic Wellness Consulting
"Effective wellness programs require the guidance of knowledgeable benefits and HR professionals. Selling Wellness equips these professionals with skills on how to be an active force with their client's wellness team," says Larry Chapman, President and Founder of the Chapman Institute. "Selling Wellness empowers benefits professionals to confidently advocate for wellness programs, collaborate effectively with stakeholders, and deliver tangible health benefits that enhance overall organizational performance."
The SellingWellness Certification is available for enrollment. From now until year end, take advantage of $100 off the course. Learn more and purchase the course here. For more information about Wellness Workdays, visit our website.
About Wellness Workdays
Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace wellbeing programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition, and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association, Merck KGaA, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
About Larry Chapman and the Chapman Institute
Larry S. Chapman, MPH, is the CEO and Founder of the Chapman Institute. The Institute provides the WellCert Certification Program, a nationally and internationally recognized certification program for Worksite Wellness practitioners. Larry has developed over 1,000 employee wellness programs, published 13 books and more than 200 professional articles and columns, and served as a long-time consultant and advisor to the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy, National Institutes of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He is also the original editor of the Art of Health Promotion Newsletter published by the American Journal of Health Promotion. Larry has served as a Senior Vice President at WebMD, working with over 50 of their largest corporate clients. For more information, see https://chapmaninstitute.com/about/.
Media Contact
Media Relations, Wellness Workdays - Hingham, MA, (781) 741-5483, [email protected], www.wellnessworkdays.com
SOURCE Wellness Workdays - Hingham, MA
Share this article