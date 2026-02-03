Wellpointe Affiliate Acquires 4.71-Acre Site at 6400 Canoga Avenue, Advancing Vision for 100% Affordable Mixed-Use Development in Warner Center

This acquisition reflects our intent to pursue a strategy that supports access to high-density, quality housing and social infrastructure that is complementary to the area's transformation. Post this

"6400 Canoga Avenue and the Warner Center offer a unique opportunity to deliver quality housing at scale with a focus on affordability," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "This acquisition reflects our intent to pursue a strategy that supports access to high-density, quality housing and social infrastructure that is complementary to the area's transformation."

The 6400 Canoga Avenue site sits within downtown Woodland Hills, an area experiencing significant revitalization around the Warner Center 2035 Specific Plan, including the high-profile Rams Village at Warner Center project. The Kroenke Organization's planned 52-acre mixed-use development will include the permanent headquarters for the Los Angeles Rams and will feature residential, retail, parkland, and office uses, as well as open spaces and indoor entertainment venues.

Kutnerian added, "We look forward to 6400 Canoga Avenue contributing to the Warner Center's recent focus on large-scale, high-impact projects that integrate residential, commercial and community infrastructure."

With initial planning underway, 6400 Canoga Avenue is anticipated to focus on:

100% affordable residential housing

Multi-phase, high-rise strategy that aligns with the Warner Center 2035 Plan

Mixed-use elements that are complementary to the project and surrounding community

Additional project information—including specific details around design, uses, and phasing—will be disclosed as planning advances and the project progresses through the entitlement process.

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living and related healthcare services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to older adults and adults with complex care needs.

Media Contact

Isabella Paladino

615-780-3339

[email protected]

Media Contact

Isabella Paladino, Wellpointe Inc., 1 615-780-3339, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com

SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.