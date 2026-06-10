Wellpointe Inc. Announces Promotion of Arielle Ballard to Director of Asset Operations

"Arielle has established herself as key to Wellpointe's growing Asset Operations department and its real estate go-to-market capabilities," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. Post this

"Arielle has established herself as key to Wellpointe's growing Asset Operations department and its real estate go-to-market capabilities," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "Arielle's a great example of homegrown talent; seeing her professional growth coincide with Wellpointe's own has been gratifying and a validation of the talent development that we emphasize at Wellpointe."

Ballard holds a BA in Communication from California State University, Fresno and a CA Real Estate license.

"Six years ago, I joined the company as an Assistant Asset Manager when we had only 12 locations. Today, as Director of Asset Operations, it's incredible to reflect on how far we've come. What started as a small, scrappy organization has grown into the Wellpointe of today with 67 licensed locations in multiple California markets," says Ballard as she reflects on the last six years.

"It's been an exciting, fast-paced, and rewarding journey filled with opportunities to learn, grow, and help build something truly special. I'm incredibly grateful to George Kutnerian and Angela Kutnerian for their leadership, mentorship, and vision, which have inspired me throughout my career and helped shape the success of our organization. I couldn't be prouder to be part of the Wellpointe family. The past six years have been an amazing ride, and I'm excited for the future as we continue to grow, evolve, and expand our impact in both existing and new communities."

For more information about Wellpointe Inc., please visit www.wellpointe.com.

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living and related healthcare services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to older adults and adults with complex care needs.

Media Contact

Isabella Paladino, Wellpointe Inc., 1 615-780-3339, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com

SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.