Wellpointe Inc. Announces that its Co-Founder, President & CEO, George Kutnerian, Has Been Named a 2023 Future Leader by Aging Media

"The members of the Future Leaders Class of 2023 have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors, families, and staff," stated George Yedinak, Executive Vice President – Healthcare and Co-Founder of Aging Media. "Individually, they have displayed a remarkable dedication to transcending their everyday responsibilities and embracing a forward-thinking approach towards the future of aging."

In its interview of Mr. Kutnerian, Senior Housing News caught up with him to discuss his time in the industry along with where he sees the industry headed, including the battle to attract top talent and the emergence of more distinct consumer segments with Mr. Kutnerian pointing to Wellpointe's own pioneering of "small home" residential assisted living as an example of an innovative offering meeting the needs of an emerging consumer segment.

Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Hospice News, Skilled Nursing News, and Behavioral Health Business. Senior Housing News (SHN) is the leading source for news and information covering the senior housing industry.

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of boutique residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

