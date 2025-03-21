Wellpointe Inc. Announces the Addition of Anna Kobrzak as Corporate Controller

Ms. Kobrzak's extensive experience in audit and finance will be invaluable as we expand our use of institutional capital and continue upon our mission-driven growth journey of democratizing access to housing and care for our older adult population. Post this

"We are excited to welcome Anna to the Wellpointe team," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "Her extensive experience in audit and finance will be invaluable as we expand our use of institutional capital and continue upon our mission-driven growth journey of democratizing access to housing and care for our older adult population."

Kobrzak holds a BBA in Accounting & Finance from Loyola University of Chicago and a Juris Doctor degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"I am thrilled to join Wellpointe and contribute to its game-changing mission of democratizing access to housing and care for older adults via its boutique-style, residential assisted living format and coordinated system of care," said Kobrzak. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Wellpointe's continued growth."

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

