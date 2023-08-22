Wellpointe Inc. Announces the Addition of Frank Scicchitano as its First Director of People Operations

Wellpointe continues to make key corporate hires necessary to support its growth.

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellpointe Inc. ("Wellpointe" or the "Company"), a California leader in residential assisted living is pleased to announce the addition of Frank Scicchitano as its first Director of People Operations as it continues its growth in California. Wellpointe was recently recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Mr. Scicchitano will oversee all aspects of Wellpointe's people and talent strategy, including the build out of the People Ops infrastructure necessary for rapid growth enablement.