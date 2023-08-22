Wellpointe Inc. Announces the Addition of Frank Scicchitano as its First Director of People Operations

Wellpointe continues to make key corporate hires necessary to support its growth.
FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellpointe Inc. ("Wellpointe" or the "Company"), a California leader in residential assisted living is pleased to announce the addition of Frank Scicchitano as its first Director of People Operations as it continues its growth in California. Wellpointe was recently recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
Mr. Scicchitano will oversee all aspects of Wellpointe's people and talent strategy, including the build out of the People Ops infrastructure necessary for rapid growth enablement.
Mr. Scicchitano brings over a decade of experience in Director and Manager level roles for publicly traded companies, such as Altria and Curation Foods (Landec).
"We're excited to welcome Frank Scicchitano as our Director of People Operations," said George Kutnerian, co-founder, President and CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "We anticipate Frank playing a critical role in the next phase of Wellpointe's growth".
About Wellpointe Inc.
Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of boutique residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.
