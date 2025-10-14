Wellpointe Inc. Announces the Addition of Katie Churchill as its First Director of Talent Management

"I look forward to supporting Wellpointe in recruiting and retaining the very best talent and being part of this incredible journey of reimagining what aging looks like." Post this

"We are excited to welcome Katie to the Wellpointe team," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "Her deep network and extensive experience successfully recruiting for diverse executive and local level roles will be invaluable as we expand our capacity to serve the growing older adult population as part of our mission to democratize access to affordable housing and quality care."

Churchill holds a BS in Health Administration with a minor in Gerontology from California State University, Chico.

"Joining Wellpointe was a no-brainer for me. I've had the pleasure of getting to know George Kutnerian and Angela Kutnerian the past few years and have admired the infrastructure of housing and services they've been building as part of their vision of what aging should look like," says Churchill. "I look forward to supporting Wellpointe in recruiting and retaining the very best talent and being part of this incredible journey of reimagining what aging looks like."

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living and related healthcare services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

