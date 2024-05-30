Wellpointe Inc. CEO George Kutnerian Advocates for the Expansion of Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly in California

Expanding the capacity of small Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly is a critical step forward in our commitment to meeting the housing and care needs of our aging population Post this

"Expanding the capacity of small Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly is a critical step forward in our commitment to meeting the housing and care needs of our aging population," said Mr. Kutnerian. "By supporting AB 1993, we are not only improving access to housing & care for California's older adult population but are also fundamentally addressing other social determinants of health, such as food security and social isolation."

In April, Mr. Kutnerian testified before the Assembly Human Services Committee as a primary witness in support of AB 1993, highlighting the bill's promise of improving access to housing and care for the increasing number of California's older adults living alone and with chronic illnesses by potentially adding thousands of residential care beds leveraging California's existing housing supply.

George Kutnerian and Wellpointe Inc. urge policymakers, community leaders, and the public to support the passage of AB 1993 to ensure that California can effectively serve its growing older adult population in the coming years.

On April 2, 2024, AB 1993 successfully passed through the California Assembly Human Services Committee (7-0). AB 1993 was subsequently amended reducing the maximum capacity allowed while still being considered a residential use from 10 residents to 8 residents and on May 16, 2024 was passed as amended by the Assembly Appropriations Committee (11-3-1).

For more information about Wellpointe Inc., AB 1993, or to arrange an interview with George Kutnerian, please contact: [email protected]

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

Media Contact

Joshua Lushtak, Wellpointe Inc., 1 559-434-1839 1090, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.