Wellpointe Inc. CEO George Kutnerian Selected for California's Medi-Cal HCBS Integration Planning Workgroup

"An HCBS service delivery infrastructure that is statewide, eliminates consumer waitlists, promotes provider participation and streamlined enrollment is essential to ensuring access to quality housing and care for California's rapidly aging population," said Kutnerian. "I'm honored to have been selected for the Medi-Cal HCBS Integration Planning Workgroup and to be given the opportunity to contribute practical and equitable solutions that promote older Californians being able to access the care they need – when they need it – within the communities they call home."

Kutnerian brings nearly 15 years of HCBS provider experience to his role as CEO of Wellpointe, California's largest small-home residential assisted living operator. As Senior Vice President of Public Policy & Legislation of 6Beds, Inc., a California trade association representing approximately 2,000 Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly (RCFEs) and Adult Residential Facilities (ARFs), Kutnerian is a sought-after public policy expert who participates in numerous state-led workgroups and regularly testifies before California's Assembly and Senate Committees on Aging & Long-Term Care, Human Services, and Health.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

