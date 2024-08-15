Wellpointe Inc. Featured on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Wellpointe Inc. Celebrates its Second Consecutive Appearance on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

FRESNO, Calif. , Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellpointe Inc., a boutique residential assisted living provider that operates at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranked at #1103. This marks the second consecutive year Wellpointe has earned a spot on the esteemed list, highlighting the company's sustained growth and innovation within the industry.

The Inc. 5000 list, a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Wellpointe Inc.'s impressive performance underscores its commitment to transforming residential assisted living through its coordinated and integrated system of care for high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

"We are honored to be recognized once again on the Inc. 5000 list," said George Kutnerian, Co-founder, President and CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the trust of our residents and their families, and our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in meeting the housing and care needs of our older adult population."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care to AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their business fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe Inc. is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joshua Lushtak

Chief of Staff

Wellpointe Inc.

Email: [email protected]

