Wellpointe Inc. Launches Wellpointe Labs and Taps Terry Camerlengo, Formerly of Nationwide Financial, to Lead the Newly Created Business Unit as Director of Technology

"The promise of Wellpointe Labs is the bringing together of our human expertise with AI to create a hybrid intelligence system that can deliver innovative and democratized care at scale, making a bigger impact on more people than otherwise possible," said George Kutnerian, CEO of Wellpointe Inc.

Wellpointe Inc. has appointed Terry Camerlengo as Director of Technology to lead Wellpointe Labs and its innovation initiatives. Camerlengo brings 20 years of experience spanning software engineering, cloud architecture, AI, and healthcare analytics.

"Terry's background uniquely positions him to lead Wellpointe Labs," said Kutnerian. "His work at the intersection of big data, AI, and health informatics in computationally intensive environments aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering innovative care at scale."

"I'm honored to join Wellpointe as Director of Technology. The residential assisted living and related healthcare services space present both critical and inspiring challenges that align with my passion for scalable, future-ready innovation," said Camerlengo. "From my first conversation with George, I was struck by his deep commitment to expanding access to housing & care as well as his clear vision for using technology and data to transform what it means to age well. I knew instantly that my background and values were a strong fit. I'm excited to help Wellpointe push the boundaries of what's possible alongside an exceptional team," Camerlengo added.

Most recently, Camerlengo worked at Nationwide Financial for over six years in diverse roles spanning cloud architecture, data science, and data engineering. Camerlengo's most recent work at Nationwide Financial focused on building the company's data engineering infrastructure by automating big data pipelines and prior to that he was on an AI-focused innovation team where he leveraged machine learning, including natural language processing (NLP) algorithms, to solve business problems. Earlier in his career, he led bioinformatics and clinical predictive analytics projects at Battelle as a Principal Scientist.

Camerlengo holds a B.A. degree in Computer Science and M.S. degree in Bioinformatics from The Ohio State University and is near completion of an M.S. degree in Computer Science with a focus on Machine Learning from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living and related healthcare services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

Media Contact

Joshua Lushtak - Director of Corporate Services, Wellpointe Inc., 1 (559) 434-1839, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com

SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.