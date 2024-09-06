Wellpointe Inc. Makes New Leadership Announcements: Joshua Lushtak Named Director of Corporate Services; Rafal Melsztynski Hired as New Chief of Staff

The deep understanding of how the company operates that was gained from his Chief of Staff experience coupled with his ability to stand up new technologies and processes position Joshua well in his new role for making a high impact against our strategic goals Post this

As Chief of Staff since January 2023, Joshua Lushtak has, among other contributions, played a critical role in implementing communication technology that has transformed coordination among and between corporate and operating teams.

In his new role as Director of Corporate Services, Lushtak will continue to lead and expand upon many of the responsibilities he currently manages, including legal, risk management, insurance, and corporate governance while continuing to support the organization's corporate development activity, digital transformation efforts and general business operations. George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Wellpointe Inc., said of Lushtak, "The deep understanding of how the company operates that was gained from his Chief of Staff experience coupled with his ability to stand up new technologies and processes position Joshua well in his new role for making a high impact against our strategic goals."

Rafal Melsztynski Joins as New Chief of Staff:

Taking over as Chief of Staff from Lushtak, Rafal Melsztynski brings over 14 years of experience from an extensive career at HSBC, where he held various leadership roles for over a decade. Most recently, Melsztynski served as an Information Technology Business Manager supporting HSBC Bank USA's IT Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer. In this role, Melsztynski helped lead the US IT workforce in implementing new processes and process improvements. Previously, Melsztynski had managed IT resources and contracts for a large-scale bank transformation program. Earlier in his career, Melsztynski established project management standards and reporting for the technology department as a Project Management Office (PMO) Manager at HSBC Bank Poland.

Melsztynski's experience in managing large-scale and complex transformation programs while establishing project management standards will be an asset for Wellpointe Inc. Kutnerian said of Melsztynski, "We are excited about Rafal serving as a cross-functional resource to all Wellpointe departments and being charged with, among other things, bringing an agile project management approach to how we get work done. We are expecting even greater levels of speed and execution focus with Rafal's addition as we embark on our next phase of growth."

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe Inc. is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

