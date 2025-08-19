Wellpointe Inc. Names Co-Founder Angela Kutnerian Executive Vice President

Angela has always had unparalleled operational execution skills, but most recently has also demonstrated her ability to be an effective change agent across multiple business units Post this

"Angela has always had unparalleled operational execution skills, but most recently has also demonstrated her ability to be an effective change agent across multiple business units," said George Kutnerian, Wellpointe's Co-Founder, President and CEO. "Her new role is a product of not only her past achievements, but also our confidence in her leadership as we scale."

Wellpointe continues to expand its presence across California through its local brands including Fresno Guest Homes, Cottages at The Colony, Irvine Cottages and Granny's Place, with new communities set to open to meet rising affordable housing and care demand among older adults. Helping Wellpointe ensure organizational readiness for its next phase of growth, Angela will play an expanded role by providing executive-level leadership for People Operations and Revenue Operations in addition to her current Care Operations responsibilities. "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to help lead Wellpointe's next phase of growth with the goal of positively touching more lives in the communities we serve today while identifying new communities to serve in the future," said Angela Kutnerian.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living and related healthcare services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

For more information about Wellpointe Inc., please visit www.wellpointe.com

Joshua Lushtak - Director of Corporate Services, Wellpointe Inc., 1 (559) 434-1839, [email protected] , www.wellpointe.com

