Wellpointe Inc. Selects Moss Adams as Independent Auditor

Wellpointe Inc. Engages Moss Adams for First Independent Audit

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellpointe Inc. ("Wellpointe" or the "Company"), a leading affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living provider operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, is pleased to announce its selection of Moss Adams as its independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Moss Adams is one of the 15 largest public accounting firms in the U.S. with significant healthcare and senior living industry experience. "We are pleased to welcome Moss Adams as Wellpointe's independent auditor," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Wellpointe. "Moss Adams is a highly regarded public accounting firm with deep experience within our industry. Over the course of a robust search process, Moss Adams also demonstrated its ability to understand the idiosyncratic nuances of our business."

The audit engagement with Moss Adams for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 represents Wellpointe's first external independent audit, an important milestone for Wellpointe as it continues to increase its use of institutional debt markets in support of its mission to expand older adults' access to affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living. "The transition to audited financial statements is always an important signal to the institutional debt markets, especially in our case since we have intentionally chosen to stay closely held without a private equity or public REIT sponsor," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Wellpointe. "The transition to audited financial statements demonstrates that Wellpointe is committed to operating with the same discipline and rigor that would be expected from a private equity or public REIT sponsored company, which we believe will expand our overall access to institutional debt markets as we seek to add high-quality, affordable assisted living capacity to both existing and new geographic markets."

For more information about Wellpointe Inc., visit www.wellpointe.com.

About Wellpointe Inc:

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

About Moss Adams:

At Moss Adams, we believe in the power of possible. A business and personal advisory firm with more than 100 years of experience and 4,400 professionals across 30 markets, we work with clients to meet the rising challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. Discover how we can help you go where you want to be next.

Media Contact

Joshua Lushtak - Director of Corporate Services, Wellpointe Inc., 1 (559) 434-1839, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.