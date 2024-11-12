Wellpointe Inc. to Establish New Corporate Office in Chicago's Accenture Tower, Expanding Leadership Team with New Hires

New Chicago Office to Serve as an Additional Hub for Expanding Team, Adding Key Roles to Drive Financial, Operational and Innovative Excellence
FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellpointe Inc., an affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living provider operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, is pleased to announce the lease of a new corporate office in Chicago's Accenture Tower, located at 500 West Madison. This location, intended to complement Wellpointe's current 8,000+ square foot corporate office in Fresno, CA, will serve as an additional hub for Wellpointe's expanding team.
With this new office expected to open in January, 2025, Wellpointe is positioned to tap into Chicago's dynamic talent pool as it further strengthens its financial, operational, and technical capabilities. Initial hires for the new office include a Corporate Controller and a Senior Software Engineer.
"Chicago continues to bring employers the same value proposition it has for a long time – a deep and dynamic talent base in a market that is still affordable to live in compared to many other large metro markets," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "With this new office location at Accenture Tower, an iconic building in an iconic city, we're excited to connect with the amazing talent Chicago has to offer as we continue to build a best-in-class team to support our mission of democratizing access to housing and care for our older adult population with affordable, boutique-style assisted living services in a home-like setting."
About Wellpointe Inc.
Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.
Media Contact:
Joshua Lushtak
Director of Corporate Services
Wellpointe Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (559) 434-1839
Media Contact
Joshua Lushtak, Wellpointe Inc., 1 (559) 434-1839, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com
SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.; Wellpointe Inc.
Share this article