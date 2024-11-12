Wellpointe Inc. to Establish New Corporate Office in Chicago's Accenture Tower, Expanding Leadership Team with New Hires

"Chicago continues to bring employers the same value proposition it has for a long time – a deep and dynamic talent base in a market that is still affordable to live in compared to many other large metro markets," Post this

"Chicago continues to bring employers the same value proposition it has for a long time – a deep and dynamic talent base in a market that is still affordable to live in compared to many other large metro markets," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "With this new office location at Accenture Tower, an iconic building in an iconic city, we're excited to connect with the amazing talent Chicago has to offer as we continue to build a best-in-class team to support our mission of democratizing access to housing and care for our older adult population with affordable, boutique-style assisted living services in a home-like setting."

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

Learn More About Wellpointe

Media Contact:

Joshua Lushtak

Director of Corporate Services

Wellpointe Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (559) 434-1839

Media Contact

Joshua Lushtak, Wellpointe Inc., 1 (559) 434-1839, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.; Wellpointe Inc.